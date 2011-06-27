Used 2001 GMC Jimmy SUV Consumer Reviews

good vehicle dave , 04/28/2010 Diamond Edition 4WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A) 9 of 10 people found this review helpful Very funny to read comments from those suckers who have been getting ripped off from shady mechanics and blaming GM. 3 waterpumps and you blame GM ? They were garbage aftermarket parts. And ball joints ... get good ones that can be greased and have oil change people lube them -its called maintenence.Your mechanic uses garbage parts and charges you top $ and it's GM's fault ??.. get a clue. Yes you have 125,000 miles and need to get repairs - big surprise. Quit getting ripped off, spend the time to find an honest mechanic -many of you sure don't know one. This is a decent , fun 4 wheel dr that goes great through snow. Love mine. Report Abuse

NOt bad over the years jjb99 , 03/23/2011 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I wanted to pass along my thoughts on this car. I had bought new and had the following replaced: Ball joints, intake manifold gasket, door hinges. That said, until now I have not had many issues other than fuel economy. The doors have awful hinges that are not adjustable. If they are used a lot, they fail and need to be drilled out and re-bushed. Terrible design. Lastly, I am now in the looking for another SUV because the Jimmy needed a Crankshaft Sensor replaced because of fouling caused by the intake coolant leak. Well it needed a computer "reset" to fix the erratic engine and now I think we killed the motor. Oh well, 160,000 not bad.

good vehicle collegekid20 , 09/15/2011 5 of 5 people found this review helpful my jimmys a 2001 that i received as my first vehicle a couple of years ago i put around 20,000 miles on it myself and its still below 100,000 miles and it runs amazing the only major problems ive had so far is my brake calipers seized up which is my fault for letting it sit too long, my spedometer doesnt work quite correctly and my fuel sensor is a little dirty but other then that i beat the crap out of it especially in winter and it still runs amazing, but if you dont keep up with it maintence wise then yea youll have problems, but thats with all vehicles

Money Pit ramdaddi , 03/15/2013 8 of 9 people found this review helpful Yes, very reliable OVER SIZED STATION WAGON. Awesome in the snow with the original Good Year Wrangler tires but a very expensive vehicle to maintain. Sealed front wheel bearings and brakes always seem to fail and are costly repairs. I've had mine for 10 plus years and I just put $2,000 into the breaks, bearings and idler arms or some crap like that and honestly, I'm glad I did. This "truck" is a great work horse, 144k miles, and I love to beat the hell out of it off roading at the farm. Maintain it and the mechanic said I can go another 100k miles easy. beats a car payment and insurance on a new vehicle!