Used 1998 GMC Jimmy Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG161616
Transmissionno4-speed automaticno
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmissionno4-speed automaticno
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg14/20 mpg14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266.0/380.0 mi.252.0/360.0 mi.266.0/361.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.18.0 gal.19.0 gal.
Combined MPG161616
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm190 hp @ 4400 rpm190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.36.6 ft.35.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.53.6 in.52.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.7 in.57.1 in.57.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.38.2 in.38.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.6 in.57.2 in.55.6 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.36.3 in.35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.57.2 in.55.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity67 cu.ft.74 cu.ft.67 cu.ft.
Length177.3 in.183.8 in.177.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.5500 lbs.5000 lbs.
Gross weight4450 lbs.5000 lbs.4850 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.2 cu.ft.37.3 cu.ft.30.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.1 in.7.6 in.8.0 in.
Height64.9 in.64.3 in.64.5 in.
Maximum payload932.0 lbs.1329.0 lbs.1002.0 lbs.
Wheel base100.5 in.107.0 in.100.5 in.
Width67.8 in.67.8 in.67.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Suede Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Smokey Caramel Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Fairway Green Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Black
  • Standard Red
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Gray Metallic (two-tone)
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Copper Metallic
