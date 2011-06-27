Used 1994 GMC Jimmy SUV Consumer Reviews
The Jimmy!
I bought my Jimmy used in January of 2004 as a result of having my car stolen. Although I was not thrilled about the exterior, (I wanted a more femine looking car since I am a girl) I was excited about the leather interior. After buying the Jimmy, I had to replace the front brakes and the fuel injection pump all for the price of $900. Since then I haven't had any problems. My friends and I take lots of road trips (college students, of course) and we always look forward to taking the Jimmy because of the comfortable ride. And believe it or not, my friends with newer cars actually prefer my car beause they feel it is roomier, more comfortable, and they feel safer!
Really Reliable, Aside from Some Maintenance
This was the first vehicle I used to learn how to drive. My dad bought it from a small private dealer in 2006, and I became the primary driver of the Jimmy the following year. During the three years I had it, the A/C, fuel pump, starter, alternator, battery, and a belt had to be replaced. Luckily, it ran well without any problems after that. However, it got abysmal gas mileage, usually 10-14 mpg, but I think that may have been attributed to the fuel pump issue. The power windows also started to die towards the end, but that's to be expected of an older vehicle. Overall, I really enjoyed having the opportunity to have driven this vehicle and will remember it well since it was my first.
Love my Jimmy
I purchased a used Jimmy for use by my family. Family has grow so we need a bigger car. This has been one of the best cars I have ever owned!
Great little truck
Bought truck in 1997 with 42K on it. Have made numerous trips to Ohio and Back 600 miles one way. Only major problem is well known EGR valve. Fixed and have had no problems since. Did'nt have to replace water pump until 135K. Vortec 4.3L V6 is very powerful and strong motor, brakes are good. Interior has held up fairly. No leaks @ 135K impressive! Still running strong and plan to drive it until the wheels fall off.
It keeps rollin
It is a great SUV. This is the one that I have always wanted since I was a Teenager.
