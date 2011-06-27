  1. Home
Used 1992 GMC Jimmy SLT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity74 cu.ft.
Length176.8 in.
Gross weight4850 lbs.
Height64.1 in.
Maximum payload1481.0 lbs.
Wheel base107.0 in.
Width65.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Garnet
  • Aspen Blue Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Bright Teal
  • Apple Red
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Light Blue
  • Midnight Black
  • Royal Blue Metallic
