Used 2002 GMC Envoy SLE Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,575
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,575
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,575
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.8/374.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.7 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,575
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,575
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,575
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,575
remote trunk releaseyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,575
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,575
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,575
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,575
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room58.1 in.
Rear leg room37.1 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,575
Front track63.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity80.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4417 lbs.
Gross weight5550 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach29 degrees
Maximum payload1133 lbs.
Angle of departure23 degrees
Length191.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity6300 lbs.
Ground clearance8 in.
Height71.9 in.
Wheel base113 in.
Width74.7 in.
Rear track62.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,575
Exterior Colors
  • Sandalwood Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Monterey Maroon Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Magnetic Red Metallic
  • Fire Red
Interior Colors
  • Medium Pewter
  • Light Oak
  • Dark Pewter
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,575
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P245/65R S tiresyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,575
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,575
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
