Used 1999 GMC Envoy SUV Consumer Reviews
Everything I dreamed of but mileage!
When I got it there was two minor problems. One the gas gage stopped moving at 3/4 tank, there was also a leak in the rear gear box. Both were fixed cheerfully. The ride is smooth and even though it's a six there seems to be plenty under the hood. I still would like an 8. I bought it and I can't keep it from the wife, she's as happy as I am.
shady
this vehicle looks good but expensive to maintain. if your headlight goes out you go to the store and buy a new one for about $12 i on the other hand have to go to a dealership and spend $2,000. thats for one. i've probably thrown $9000 into it since i've had it and i bought it off lease with only 22000 miles on it. there is some good features to the truck that you don't find on many. but theres no power drivers seat.
My $5700 bargaine
I paid $5700 for my Envoy, with 77,000 miles on it. It was in very good condition and so far, I have had to replace one ball joint. Other than that, it has been dead reliable. I pray I never get to see a $2000 headlight replacement.
great features
a lot of features on this truck make it stand out from the rest in its field for instance power folding driver and passenger mirrors, built in 6 disc changer up front, a built in air compressor in the back, and you can't forget about the headlights.
GREAT RIDE
This is a well built vehicle! I bought my Envoy USED (it was a lease return!), and got a fantastic price. The ride is smooth, engine powerful, and the truck handles well. Took it off road with no problems, and have the ability to switch to 4 wheel high in the rain. Sunroof, 6 way heated seats, leather, wood grain dash take it to the next level!! If you can find this truck...grab it! It's well worth it. Only improvement would be the gas milage....which is approx 15 city 18 highway. All around GREAT vehicle!
