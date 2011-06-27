Used 1999 GMC Envoy SUV Consumer Reviews

Everything I dreamed of but mileage! Molefi , 08/03/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful When I got it there was two minor problems. One the gas gage stopped moving at 3/4 tank, there was also a leak in the rear gear box. Both were fixed cheerfully. The ride is smooth and even though it's a six there seems to be plenty under the hood. I still would like an 8. I bought it and I can't keep it from the wife, she's as happy as I am. Report Abuse

shady esclade , 03/31/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful this vehicle looks good but expensive to maintain. if your headlight goes out you go to the store and buy a new one for about $12 i on the other hand have to go to a dealership and spend $2,000. thats for one. i've probably thrown $9000 into it since i've had it and i bought it off lease with only 22000 miles on it. there is some good features to the truck that you don't find on many. but theres no power drivers seat.

My $5700 bargaine bigbux98 , 04/25/2008 1 of 2 people found this review helpful I paid $5700 for my Envoy, with 77,000 miles on it. It was in very good condition and so far, I have had to replace one ball joint. Other than that, it has been dead reliable. I pray I never get to see a $2000 headlight replacement.

great features esclade , 05/27/2003 0 of 1 people found this review helpful a lot of features on this truck make it stand out from the rest in its field for instance power folding driver and passenger mirrors, built in 6 disc changer up front, a built in air compressor in the back, and you can't forget about the headlights.