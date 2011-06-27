  1. Home
2022 GMC Canyon AT4 Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Canyon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
on demand 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG18
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/462.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.6 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower308 hp @ 6800 rpm
Torque275 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Exterior Convenience Package +$875
Interior Protection Package +$275
Power Package +$1,875
Sport Bar and Lighting Package +$2,295
Performance Skid Plate Package +$385
AT4 Off-Road Performance Edition Package +$3,195
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Wireless Charging +$75
Protective Rear Seat Cover +$345
Techno Steel Interior Trim Kit +$195
All-Weather Floor Liner w/GMC Logo +$220
Heated Steering Wheel +$150
All-Weather Floor Mats +$190
8" Diagonal GMC Infotainment System w/Navigation +$995
Instrumentation
clockyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room41.4 in.
Front hip room55.0 in.
Front leg room45.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Diesel Exhaust Tip Relocation Kit +$395
GMC Black Chrome Exhaust Tip +$185
Black 3" Round Off-Road Assist Step Bars +$795
255/65R17 All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
Cargo Tie-Down Rings +$125
Cargo Area Lamps +$285
Black Spray-On Bed Liner w/GMC Logo +$475
Front License Plate Kit +$40
Bedliner w/Integral Storage Compartments +$495
Rubber Bed Mat +$150
Black Rocker Guard +$525
Polished Exhaust Tip +$135
Vinyl Tonneau Cover +$565
Front and Rear Splash Guards +$220
Black 5" Rectangular Assist Steps +$750
Dimensions
Angle of approach17.3 degrees
Angle of departure22.1 degrees
Curb weight4425 lbs.
Gross weight6000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height70.6 in.
Length212.4 in.
Maximum payload1531 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity7600 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors83.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors74.3 in.
Wheel base128.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Desert Sand Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Summit White
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Tintcoat
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black/Kalahari, cloth
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
265/65R17 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
