Used 2015 GMC Canyon Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

55000 mile update azjimc , 05/25/2015 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful Still love this 2015 truck. My fuel economy on recent 1000 mile trip was about 27 MPG. I live out west so the posted speeds are 75 but traffic is always 80. If I were to do 70 I am sure the MPG would be better. The sound system is great, the road comfort is like a limo, smooth and stable. Visibility from drivers seat is good once you get used to the long bed behind. The Nav system is good but map update expensive. I did not do it and have not had any problems as roads do not change all that much. Had original brakes check before trip. they were still at 75%. There are only two issues I have that I hope GM has done something about. First is the climate control. You have to set the AC at 70 to get any constant temp. If it is hot out and you set it at 69 it will freeze you out so it is a game of up and down one degree to be comfortable. Evidently the cabin sensors are not very good. The second issue for me is the drivers seat. For some reason it is not at all comfortable to sit on for long periods while the passenger seat is perfectly fine. i measured them and they are the same, it must just be the springs or padding. I would buy this truck again. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

Great Truck! Jonny See , 11/15/2015 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I've owned this truck for 6 months and I am very happy with my purchase. I use it as my daily driver because it's comfortable, quiet, has decent gas mileage (21mpg), and also has power when I need it. The exterior looks great and the inside has more than enough room for my wife and 2 kids. I've had no major issues with the truck. So far SO good! Update: 11/15/16... So far SO good! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great truck, good value overall! zeniac , 01/26/2015 SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 35 of 38 people found this review helpful Switched from a full sized Silverado with no regrets. Although I have only driven it 400 miles, I know it was the right choice. It is comfortable, quiet, and reasonably appointed.The box is a bit narrower (about 6in), but with the 6.2 ft box, you can still haul quite a bit of stuff. The V-6 is strong, but a bit loud when pushed. I got just over 25mpg on the my first extended highway trip driving at speeds of 70-78mph which was quite impressive for me. The pricing is also quite competitive, and you can get a very well equipped truck around 30K, my sweet spot. I will update once I get more miles on the truck if my opinion changes as I get more miles on it. 02/01/17 - After 42,000 miles on my Canyon, I am still in love with it, it has proven to be a great truck and I plan to drive it at least another 40,000 miles before trading it off. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

Impressive New Addition... B L , 07/14/2015 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 18 of 19 people found this review helpful ... to the mid size truck market. Have had my 2015 Canyon 4 x 4 SLT about 2 months now. Have used it mostly for city driving other than a 1500 mile trip to Northern CA and Northern NV. Averaged 23.9 during the trip and averaging 20.2 overall. Very comfortable for long trips, smooth ride for a 4 x 4. Controls user friendly, and thank you GM for making a nav system that can be used by a passenger while driving. My RAM 3500 and Jeep GC had nav systems that were unable to use during vehicle movement. Great looking truck and no issues thus far. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value