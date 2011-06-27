  1. Home
Used 2010 GMC Canyon Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

gmc canyon

canyon, 11/05/2010
3 of 5 people found this review helpful

i was looking to get back into a truck. my local dealer had one z71 sle ext cab on the lot. test drove it and got it. i was a little concerned with all the negative reviews, but did research with other owners. they told me it's a solid truck. so far, i love it! only had one headlamp replaced due to condensation.

