Used 2008 GMC Canyon Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Brake Problems
The day I picked it up the head lights would not shut off and brake pedal went almost to the floor. the Dealer fixed the head lights and was told the brakes were ok they are all like that. Back to the dealer for wipers that turned on by their self and low tire light coming on for on reason. Took vehicle to a none dealer service station were they trued the rear drums and solved the brake problem.
Best Truck for My Money
I previously had 2005 GMC Reg cab with 4cyl and Auto trans. Drove around 67000 mi. Purchased current 2008 GMC SLE ext cab 3.7 5 cylinder with auto trans and locking rear. Fantastic truck with Great towing ability! I think for the money spent and the 5yr /100000 mi warranty that comes with this truck. This is probably the best buy out there
Like it so far...
I have only had my Canyon for about a month now and have put on about 800 miles. I like the interior, the exterior styling, power and handling of this truck. I bought a GMC (only my second new US vehicle) after pricing a comparable Toyota Tacoma. I had a '97 Tacoma which was a good truck, but for an '08 with the options I wanted, it would have cost around $5K more than the GMC. So far the only thing I am disapointed in is the MPG. I should get 16/23 with the 4 cyl automatic, but so far have just barely done better than 16 on the first few tanks (mostly hwy). Hopefully this is due to driving a few times in 4WD, and I imagine the mileage is worse in cold weather due to thicker fluids.
Great little truck
I have over 240,000 KMS on my truck, four wheel drive , five cylinder engine. Fuel mileage can't complain at 28 MPG (imperial) on three extended trips of over 6000 miles. The 3.7 ltr , five cylinder engine has performed well even pulling a loaded trailer of over 6000 pounds .For a mid sized truck I will compare it to any brand out there . Have a friend with the same truck but he has the V 6 and does not get the mileage that I get and says that the V6 does not perform well pulling his travel trailer that weighs in at 4700 ponds. One tough little truck.Just waiting to get the next one with the diesel.
