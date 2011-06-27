  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(7)
1993 Geo Storm Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

The boxy hatchback model is dropped. Base engine loses five horsepower, but peak torque is made at lower rpm. Base models can be equipped with alloys. A CD player is optional.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Geo Storm.

5(57%)
4(29%)
3(14%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Braves the Storm
Storm Watcher,12/08/2003
I am the second owner of my car and it now has over 200K miles on it. All I have done is replace tires and oil and spark plugs. The clutch went out once. That was the biggest maintenance bill for the car. It runs great to this day and I plan on putting another 200K on it before I retire the vehicle. It runs as good as the day I bought it. It has been the most cost effective purchase I have ever made.
Storm Value
David M Rogers,07/18/2003
I have +468,000 km on the odometer and the car is as lively as new - thanks maybe for a helping hand from Duralube The auto-gearbox new lasted 180,000 miles but I never changed the oil once during that time ! There are a very few spots of rust but the car looks great. Tips: (1) Alternator needs servicing - make sure you take it to a place which specializes in them and that they give it a 'complete' service. (2) Many parts on a Geo Storm are exactly the same as Toyota fuel pump and rear wheel hub bearing assembly. (3) Automatic gearbox goes - get your honest mechanic to replace entire engine with gearbox for $800.
Fun little car
brenda,07/06/2008
I had been in them several times but never owned 1 till recently. I love it, it's fun to drive and it gets a lot of looks. I live in very small community all of its own. I recently met and became friends with a guy that has a green gsi. I have a pink/purple standard. We have become the comedy act several times over the past few weeks. We park the cars beside each other and then discuss what parts we want off each others cars and how we are going to distract the other to gain access to their car. I love my GEO STORM!!
Good car for a Geo
Neo Geo,04/19/2002
Good reliable car, but rust can be a problem. Have had it for five years now, and no major repairs done. However, I've had it painted three times and rust still comes through. First I thought it was just bad painting, but I've seen other cars with rust in the same spots, so it could just be bad factory design. It's got good power for a 1.8L car and the suspension is excellent, very tight and responsive. There's not alot of room in the car but seats two people very comfortably.
Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
95 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Geo Storm

