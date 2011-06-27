I have +468,000 km on the odometer and the car is as lively as new - thanks maybe for a helping hand from Duralube The auto-gearbox new lasted 180,000 miles but I never changed the oil once during that time ! There are a very few spots of rust but the car looks great. Tips: (1) Alternator needs servicing - make sure you take it to a place which specializes in them and that they give it a 'complete' service. (2) Many parts on a Geo Storm are exactly the same as Toyota fuel pump and rear wheel hub bearing assembly. (3) Automatic gearbox goes - get your honest mechanic to replace entire engine with gearbox for $800.

