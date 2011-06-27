1993 Geo Storm Review
$1,870 - $4,351
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
The boxy hatchback model is dropped. Base engine loses five horsepower, but peak torque is made at lower rpm. Base models can be equipped with alloys. A CD player is optional.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Storm Watcher,12/08/2003
I am the second owner of my car and it now has over 200K miles on it. All I have done is replace tires and oil and spark plugs. The clutch went out once. That was the biggest maintenance bill for the car. It runs great to this day and I plan on putting another 200K on it before I retire the vehicle. It runs as good as the day I bought it. It has been the most cost effective purchase I have ever made.
David M Rogers,07/18/2003
I have +468,000 km on the odometer and the car is as lively as new - thanks maybe for a helping hand from Duralube The auto-gearbox new lasted 180,000 miles but I never changed the oil once during that time ! There are a very few spots of rust but the car looks great. Tips: (1) Alternator needs servicing - make sure you take it to a place which specializes in them and that they give it a 'complete' service. (2) Many parts on a Geo Storm are exactly the same as Toyota fuel pump and rear wheel hub bearing assembly. (3) Automatic gearbox goes - get your honest mechanic to replace entire engine with gearbox for $800.
brenda,07/06/2008
I had been in them several times but never owned 1 till recently. I love it, it's fun to drive and it gets a lot of looks. I live in very small community all of its own. I recently met and became friends with a guy that has a green gsi. I have a pink/purple standard. We have become the comedy act several times over the past few weeks. We park the cars beside each other and then discuss what parts we want off each others cars and how we are going to distract the other to gain access to their car. I love my GEO STORM!!
Neo Geo,04/19/2002
Good reliable car, but rust can be a problem. Have had it for five years now, and no major repairs done. However, I've had it painted three times and rust still comes through. First I thought it was just bad painting, but I've seen other cars with rust in the same spots, so it could just be bad factory design. It's got good power for a 1.8L car and the suspension is excellent, very tight and responsive. There's not alot of room in the car but seats two people very comfortably.
MPG
25 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
95 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6400 rpm
