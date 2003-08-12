Used 1993 Geo Storm for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Geo Storm searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Geo Storm
Read recent reviews for the Geo Storm
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.47 Reviews
Report abuse
Storm Watcher,12/08/2003
I am the second owner of my car and it now has over 200K miles on it. All I have done is replace tires and oil and spark plugs. The clutch went out once. That was the biggest maintenance bill for the car. It runs great to this day and I plan on putting another 200K on it before I retire the vehicle. It runs as good as the day I bought it. It has been the most cost effective purchase I have ever made.