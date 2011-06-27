  1. Home
  2. Geo
  3. Geo Prizm
  4. Used 1994 Geo Prizm
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Geo Prizm Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Prizm
Overview
See Prizm Inventory
See Prizm Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2626
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/31 mpg23/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)303.6/409.2 mi.303.6/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG2626
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque100 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm100 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l1.6 l
Horsepower105 hp @ 5600 rpm105 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.38.5 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front hip room51.3 in.51.3 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.4 in.36.4 in.
Rear hip Room54.2 in.54.2 in.
Rear leg room33.1 in.33.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.53.4 in.
Measurements
Length173.0 in.173.0 in.
Curb weight2348 lbs.2359 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.7 cu.ft.12.7 cu.ft.
Height53.3 in.53.3 in.
Wheel base97.1 in.97.1 in.
Width66.4 in.66.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gulfstream Teal Metallic
  • Ice Blue Mica
  • Black Mist Metallic
  • Slate Blue Mica
  • Champagne Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Polynesian Green Metallic
  • Crimson Cloak Mica
  • White
  • Polynesian Green Metallic
  • Crimson Cloak Mica
  • Champagne Metallic
  • White
  • Bright Red
  • Gulfstream Teal Metallic
  • Ice Blue Mica
  • Slate Blue Mica
  • Black Mist Metallic
See Prizm InventorySee Prizm Inventory

Related Used 1994 Geo Prizm info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles