Used 1994 Geo Prizm for Sale

Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
2 listings
Applied Filters
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Nationwide
Search radius

10mi

50mi

100mi

500mi

Make | Model | Year

19941996
Year(s)

Condition

Price and Payment

$0$5K
Price

Mileage

75K100K+
Mileage

Vehicle History

Trim

Fuel Economy

2530
Fuel Economy

Engine and Drivetrain

Drivetrain

Vehicle Listing Details

  • $2,500

    1994 Geo Prizm undefined

    78,063 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Al Serra Chevrolet - Grand Blanc / Michigan

    Clean CARFAX. Prizm FWD 1.6L I4 SOHC 16V. Al Serra Wholesale to the Public offers the consumer the ability to buy a vehicle at pre auction pricing. This vehicle is likely to have multiple mechanical and or auto body defects. All vehicles displayed Wholesale to the Public are sold AS IS. The term AS IS means that there is absolutely NO expressed or implied warranty of condition or fitness for a particular purpose. This applies to both the mechanical and cosmetic condition of the AS IS vehicles. The purchaser of an AS IS vehicle will pay all cost for any repairs. Al Serra Auto Plaza assumes no responsibility for any repairs regardless of any verbal statements made about any vehicle in the Wholesale to the Public section. You'll Do Better at Al Serra! Pictures may not reflect actual vehicle. Posted miles may vary. Some options listed may be inaccurate due to VIN decoders. Some vehicles may have added accessories. The Doc Fee is $220. See Dealer for details. Al Serra Auto Plaza. One Destination. So Many More Choices! Please contact us at 810-694-5600 or visit alserra.com for more information and to see Michigan's largest used vehicle inventory.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1994 Geo Prizm .
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1Y1SK5369RZ085313
    Stock: 2007780A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-20-2020

  • $1,795

    1996 Geo Prizm Base

    156,914 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Just Right Motors - Cherry Hills Village / Colorado

    Good running 1996 Prizm. Same car as a Toyota Corolla. Very reliable. Just serviced.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1996 Geo Prizm .
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    29 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1Y1SK5266TZ037163
    Stock: 59840
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Geo Prizm searches:

Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
  1. Home
  2. Geo
  3. Geo Prizm
  4. Used 1994 Geo Prizm
Prizm Reviews & Specs