Used 1997 Geo Metro Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Very dependable alwarren1 , 03/29/2014 6 of 6 people found this review helpful My mom bought this car in 2008 for $1500.00 withonly 30,000 miles on it, she drove it for 3 years, then gave it to me in 2010. I drove it up until March 2014 and it now has a little less than 90K miles. I have never had an expensive, deal breaking issue with it. The only real issues I have had is the headlights are very tricky and wiring kind of sucks, and on a cold -10 degree morning in Alaska, it makes squealing sounds. Other than that it has been an excellent car and very dependable and sturdy. Great gas mileage, could have probably last me another 2 years at the least.

Can be fun and reliable! jveliquette , 08/26/2013 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This is my first Geo Metro ever and to be honest i wasn't happy at first when i bought it. Although it grows on you when you get such killer gas mileage and it never breaks down on you. I have a lsi 4cyl 5-speed and i think it's pretty fun to drive and easy to repair. I would recommend this car to anyone if you can stand to not drive the most flashy thing on the streets.

1997 geo metro faccipazzo , 05/13/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is a good car, if, you're fortunate enough not to get a lemon. It seems that the geo is an extremely good or extremely poor purchase. If you have one, here's some advice: Don't dog it, it's all about using your gears, I climbed Mt. Ashland at 75 mph, since it's a roller skate, the trick is momentum.

My Geo's Eulogy Debradley , 08/28/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Well, after 112,000 mile a bad oil leak repair finally killed her, but what a great, cheap car. Up until the last gasp, this car never broke down--I did replace an axel & had some brake work done, but for the first four years nothing but oil changes. I bought this car used with about 40000 miles on it. It was awesome on gas and you could fit a ton of stuff in the hatchback. I'm replacing her with a 2004 Hyundai accent sedan, which is safer, but I'll miss my metro. It was an automatic transmission, and I've never had to repair it. If you are on a budget and can find a clean one with > 80k miles, I say go for it.