Used 1997 Geo Metro for Sale Near Me

I bought my first Geo from a friend and fell in love, now 7 years and almost 300,000 miles later it has finally started dying on me. But I love my little putt-putt so much I managed to find another one identical to her with only 100,000 miles on it. These are great little cars and I hate that they are no longer made. Geo had a great product, maybe that's why chevy bought them cause they were scared? (97 Geo Metro 4dr Sedan 1.3 L 4 cyl) and yes they made 4 cyl in 97 contrary to some car parts places.

