1997 Geo Metro Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent fuel economy, low price
  • Underpowered, little standard equipment, why buy a new Metro when lots of nice used cars are available?
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

General Motors calls the Metro "the small car with big ideas." Big dreams, more likely. What we have here is transportation in its most basic form. The Metro hatchback and sedan are bargains on the new car market from a financial perspective, but they don't offer much value in comparison to other vehicles in this price range.

What else is even in this price range? The Hyundai Accent is, and it offers consumers more for the money. True, Hyundai's reliabilty record is unimpressive, but early indicators point to improved build quality in the Accent. In contrast, the Metro comes across as an underdeveloped tin can. Even Ford's underwhelming Aspire seems to be a better, though uglier, buy. We'd also investigate the Kia Sephia, which feels more substantial than the Geo and is based on proven Mazda componentry.

Metro sports dual airbags, and in the way of standard equipment, the base hatchback comes with very little. LSi models add little more than a few convenience items. A wimpy 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine powers the base hatchback; LSi's get a 70-horsepower four cylinder under the hood. While more sprightly than a comparably equipped Ford Aspire, the Metro LSi is still no drag racer. The base hatchback is even more sluggish.

For 1997, the Metro is spruced up with two new exterior colors and a new LSi convenience package that includes dual exterior mirrors, a passenger seatback pocket, a remote hatch/trunk release, a security cover for hatchbacks, and a split-folding rear seat for sedans. This helps the value equation somewhat, but not enough to sway our opinion. LSi coupes benefit from a larger engine this year as well, getting a 1.3-liter engine standard

A fully loaded LSi sedan can top $13,000. That's Geo Prizm and Chevy Cavalier territory, folks, and they are both in a different, and much better, league than the Metro. Our advice in this segment? Try an Accent or a Sephia. If a Korean-assembled car doesn't sit well with you, get a nice used car. Chances are you'll be happier with it.

1997 Highlights

Geo drops the base sedan variant of the Metro for 1997. A new convenience package is available on LSi models, and the LSi hatchback comes with the larger 1.3-liter engine standard. Two new colors debut.

Most helpful consumer reviews

The little Putt - putt
Tasirna,03/16/2010
I bought my first Geo from a friend and fell in love, now 7 years and almost 300,000 miles later it has finally started dying on me. But I love my little putt-putt so much I managed to find another one identical to her with only 100,000 miles on it. These are great little cars and I hate that they are no longer made. Geo had a great product, maybe that's why chevy bought them cause they were scared? (97 Geo Metro 4dr Sedan 1.3 L 4 cyl) and yes they made 4 cyl in 97 contrary to some car parts places.
Very dependable
alwarren1,03/29/2014
My mom bought this car in 2008 for $1500.00 withonly 30,000 miles on it, she drove it for 3 years, then gave it to me in 2010. I drove it up until March 2014 and it now has a little less than 90K miles. I have never had an expensive, deal breaking issue with it. The only real issues I have had is the headlights are very tricky and wiring kind of sucks, and on a cold -10 degree morning in Alaska, it makes squealing sounds. Other than that it has been an excellent car and very dependable and sturdy. Great gas mileage, could have probably last me another 2 years at the least.
Can be fun and reliable!
jveliquette,08/26/2013
This is my first Geo Metro ever and to be honest i wasn't happy at first when i bought it. Although it grows on you when you get such killer gas mileage and it never breaks down on you. I have a lsi 4cyl 5-speed and i think it's pretty fun to drive and easy to repair. I would recommend this car to anyone if you can stand to not drive the most flashy thing on the streets.
Long Hauler
Kent Bellman,01/26/2003
This is the 3rd Geo I have had. I enjoy the excellent gas mileage and the peace of mind that I get when I start it up every day. I know it will always start for me and perform. I bought it used, to help off set the gas consumption of my 99 Silverado. It is easy to tune and oil change. I would recommend it to anyone needing a 2nd dependable car. The after market parts are very expensive.
See all 20 reviews of the 1997 Geo Metro
Write a review

MPG
37 city / 44 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
55 hp @ 5700 rpm
33 city / 39 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
70 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1997 Geo Metro features & specs

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
