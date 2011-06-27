Used 1995 Geo Metro Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Love my Metro! In fact, I have 2. Unca Lar , 03/18/2003 0 of 1 people found this review helpful Car is very reliable, never any problems. Park it anywhere, great on gas, easy to change oil. In fact, I have 2 '95 Geo Metros! Report Abuse

Miss My Metro TJ , 07/10/2007 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I got my Metro from my dad with my license in 97 with 9800 miles on it. Over the following 5 years I racked the mileage up to 88k, mostly in trips up and down the east coast and from NJ to WV back and forth to school. Shortly after I got the car I put a stereo in it (to replace the backseat boombox it had in it) and ended up with a 500w system with 2 subs - this car rocked. I managed to get the car airborne on one occasion and used it to off-road on dozens of occasions. Everytime I got in that car, it was a thrill for me and my friends. I've now been without for 3 and a half years, and I miss driving this little car more and more every day. Long live Rebel the Metro!

95 Metro - A real work horse Joe Porter , 09/18/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I purchased my 95 Geo second hand from the dealer. The car was first sold in 3/96 and I purchased it about a year later. I think that the purple color had something to do with the slow sale. It never got the 49MPG that the five speed 3 cylinder was supposed to get but with air on I got 38 MPG regularly. I have had the clutch replaced and one set of tires replaced. I just had it repainted this week and I am planning to drive it for another 130,000 miles. I drove it from San Diego CA to Riverside CA every day for five years and it never caused me any problem.(150 miles round trip-70+MPH) I can recommend this car to anyone provided it has been maintained per the manual - great car.

14 year old and still shining! darolings , 05/13/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I got this car in 2002 with 49,000 miles and am absolutely amazed at how well it has served me for 7 years. I've never stalled, never broken down, never hesitated starting (even in single digit temps) never overheated (even in 90+ degree weather). I lived in a remote area of the Cascades where there were serious snow storms and I faired really well! I actually moved across country in this car and was astounded at the storage capacity. My complaints: #1 The air vent is a really poor design and the cheap plastic warps marking it hard to get a connection (ie air does not blow out of the vents consistantly). #2 No cup holders in the car is ridiculous. #3 Very very basic car design.