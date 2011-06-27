Used 1995 Geo Metro Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Love my Metro! In fact, I have 2.
Car is very reliable, never any problems. Park it anywhere, great on gas, easy to change oil. In fact, I have 2 '95 Geo Metros!
Miss My Metro
I got my Metro from my dad with my license in 97 with 9800 miles on it. Over the following 5 years I racked the mileage up to 88k, mostly in trips up and down the east coast and from NJ to WV back and forth to school. Shortly after I got the car I put a stereo in it (to replace the backseat boombox it had in it) and ended up with a 500w system with 2 subs - this car rocked. I managed to get the car airborne on one occasion and used it to off-road on dozens of occasions. Everytime I got in that car, it was a thrill for me and my friends. I've now been without for 3 and a half years, and I miss driving this little car more and more every day. Long live Rebel the Metro!
95 Metro - A real work horse
I purchased my 95 Geo second hand from the dealer. The car was first sold in 3/96 and I purchased it about a year later. I think that the purple color had something to do with the slow sale. It never got the 49MPG that the five speed 3 cylinder was supposed to get but with air on I got 38 MPG regularly. I have had the clutch replaced and one set of tires replaced. I just had it repainted this week and I am planning to drive it for another 130,000 miles. I drove it from San Diego CA to Riverside CA every day for five years and it never caused me any problem.(150 miles round trip-70+MPH) I can recommend this car to anyone provided it has been maintained per the manual - great car.
14 year old and still shining!
I got this car in 2002 with 49,000 miles and am absolutely amazed at how well it has served me for 7 years. I've never stalled, never broken down, never hesitated starting (even in single digit temps) never overheated (even in 90+ degree weather). I lived in a remote area of the Cascades where there were serious snow storms and I faired really well! I actually moved across country in this car and was astounded at the storage capacity. My complaints: #1 The air vent is a really poor design and the cheap plastic warps marking it hard to get a connection (ie air does not blow out of the vents consistantly). #2 No cup holders in the car is ridiculous. #3 Very very basic car design.
great car
This car won't quit. I work for FEMA and have taken it to the keys three times on the job for hurricanes work. Yeah I even did Katrina with it. I've been all over the us in this car. I have 155,000 miles on a three cyc engine. I pulled it out of the junkyard about 6 years ago and put a front bumper on when it only had 49,000 miles on the engine. One man's junk is now another man's treasure. In six years I've watched my friends buy and sell their cars, I still have my car. It might not pick up a date but that's what rentals are for. We need to keep this car around.
Sponsored cars related to the Metro
Related Used 1995 Geo Metro Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner