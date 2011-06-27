Used 1994 Geo Metro Hatchback Consumer Reviews

(updated December 2017, still daily driving) Back in the 90's when I first saw these cars, I laughed...hard. They became the butt of most of my auto-related Jokes. Then gas prices went up. In July 2013 I broke down and bought one because it was cheap, and the lady said it got around 43 mpg. SHE LIED. I've driven this thing over 95,000 miles since then, and the worst MPG's I've achieved are 46. It averages around 50 or so per tank. This is the most reliable and easiest car to work on I have ever owned, and could turn it inside out and back again if I wanted too. (I don't want to) Parts are cheap, too. Besides the reliability and MPG's, I think my favorite thing about this car is it's honest, bare-bones simplicity. The car has no power steering, no power brakes, (you don't even notice!) manual transmission, manual windows. It hearkens back to the days when cars were just...cars, not overweight luxury liners for a spoiled society . You feel very close to the road (literally and figuratively) in one of these. This car makes the daily commute an experience. I know why they stopped making these cars, though; they were TOO good. When you bought a Metro, you were set for 20+ years with proper maintenance. This is not good for auto companies trying to sell a new model every year or two. If you can find one in decent shape, and want honest-to-goodness transportation for the most bang for your buck; BUY A GEO METRO. the biggest problem with these cars though is body/subframe rust. The death blow for this and most Metros will inevitably come due to that terrible cancer. The engine and other components will still be going strong after the body has rusted to dust. Find one that has been preserved and prevent the rust. If you are even remotely mechanically inclined you should be able to keep it going for a long time. (side note, I am over 6 feet tall, and I have no trouble getting in or out of this car, and it has wonderful front seat legroom.)

Paul S. , 11/20/2016

Keep in mind that I am writing this in 2016 and it is a 23 year old car now. There is not enough to be said about it. Here's the deal--this car, by today's millennial entitlement standards, is a piece of crap. There are no power windows, no power steering, no air bags, there's lots of road noise and wind noise. A remote keyless entry system? Never. Air conditioning? Probably not. At idle, the engine shakes the car. Anti-lock brakes? What are those? It is not the speediest thing by any means. It is tiny. The wheels are 12 inches in size. Most people are embarrassed to drive it or even be seen in it. It is a dinky tin can on wheels. But if you are a realist and the type that would rather not rely on government hand-outs and don't care about impressing your buddies, and don't want to live out your life in constant debt, and want something very reliable, this is the car for you. Also, when gas hits $3-$4 per gallon, it suddenly doesn't become very embarrassing anymore. It also helps if you do not let fear run your life, because if you get hit, you may be better off on a motorcycle. Due to the fact that it is a 22 model year old car as of 2016, it is *very likely* to have problems unless the previous owners maintained it well. Almost any car this old will have such problems. It is just the fact of life with old cars. Visibility is absolutely great. Tight parking spots are never a problem. You can throw all sorts of stuff into the hatchback. The turning radius is great. Repairs are the simplest of simple. The timing belt can be replaced in 45 minutes in an apartment parking lot. If said belt breaks, no engine damage is done. Wheel bearings can be replaced with simple ordinary hand tools. Parallel parking is awesome because it will fit into spaces that 99.9% of the vehicles out there have to pass by because they will not physically fit into them. If it is a REALLY tight spot, you can pull forward into it, and you and your buddy can get out and dead lift the rear end of the car towards the curb. If the battery goes COMPLETELY dead for whatever reason, I was able to Macgyver my cordless drill batteries through the cigarette lighter outlet and then push-start the car all by myself. Common problems include a frame that rusts out and breaks at the front suspension. I would recommend buying one of these where road salts are not commonly used if at all. The engines burn up valves, which contrary to popular belief, is ultimately caused by the neglect of oil changes--the reasons are technical. 1st and 2nd gear manual transmission synchronizers wear out, making it tricky to downshift to those gears while the car is moving forward. Interior door handles break, but are available aftermarket for not a ton of money. Otherwise, that is all for the common problems. Considering that these cars were like $7,000 when brand new, there is actually great value to them as they will get you to where you need to go and you would have only lost $6,000 in depreciation if you bought one new. They are highly reliable. The 50 mpg is no joke, at least it is not during the summer months. Head room is no problem for someone 6'4". You want to get one with the 3 cylinder engine and manual transmission if you want the fuel economy. Automatics seem to chug gas. The 4 cylinders really compromise fuel economy as well. The odometer is deadly accurate. The old cable driven speedometer is deadly accurate. The car just works.