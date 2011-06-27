Used 1991 Geo Metro Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Best MPG GeoownerinTexas , 07/20/2007 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This is a red 1991 Geo Metro 4 door hatchback 1.0L 3 cyl 5 speed (with a/c). It starts everytime. Parts are CHEAP! It costs VERY little to maintain. It's not a looker, I won't lie, but if you have a long commute, and can live without airbags, and ABS, I would recommend it. I do not feel super safe in this, but with extra caution, I've learned to absorb that fear! I do not reccommend this vehicle for more than 60 miles each way, or more than an hour drive with no traffic each way. It's not the most comfortable and it's very low to the ground. But with an average of 40-44 mpg, you can't go wrong. Shocks are poor. Overall build quality for a car this old is very good. Has 157000 miles. Report Abuse

WOW... all you need Andrew , 05/22/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I love this car. Second car I bought and only car I will need again. I get 50 mpg if I'm gentle. I have beaten on the vehicle a lot and does not want to break. Only magor issue was the rear main seal and it was a ok fix. I have put 30,000 miles on it since I bought it with and done only oil change and main seal. If I could only car I would drive. Vehicle handles better then my Jeep in the winter. The car gets a lot of laughs but when the gas prices reached $4 a gallon I was laughing and people started buying metros for $4000. I will have to say it is not the greatest car by a long shot. But compared to what I put in and got out. I'm very happy. Perfect college car

wonderful pyewakat , 05/28/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought this car from a used car dealer in 1992, and still runs great to this day. Only Major repairs were the fuel filter, cat converter, and fuel jet. Ok the water pump too. Most of those repairs were 10 yrs after purchase. The water pump and fuel jet were within the last year. Still gets 30+ miles to the gallon and purrs like a kitten. Best $7000 investment ever!

It Runs!? Great! (mrmatt) , 09/19/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I needed a car and this second-hand Geo was the first one I found that I could afford. I drove it around for eight years and saved up enough money to pay cash for my Jeep Cherokee. Easy to drive around and park in the city and I never once got stuck in the