Used 1991 Geo Metro Convertible Consumer Reviews

Love my Metro Convertible! onesmartchick , 05/16/2015 LSi 2dr Convertible 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This post is far later than the dates of previous posts, but I am a newly acquired Metro Convertible owner. I read a lot of posts and googled information written by Metro owners to get educated before I took the plunge, and SO glad I did! It is a blast to drive, and being a stick, even more fun. Pristine condition 1991 with 93,000 miles, never seen winter, not a lick of rust, very comfortable even on long trips. The elderly man I purchased it from babied it from day 1. Seats were redone with 2" of foam added for comfort and recovered with vinyl. Door panel covers and floor carpeting also updated. Passed Etest and Certification with flying colours. Engine compartment is immaculate! 2FUN42! Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

Good Car Good Car , 07/14/2007 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Bought with 154K. Have owned 4 yrs. Great on gas 42/47 MPG. No major problems. Tune up in yard in 1 hr. Parts are cheap. I have 5 spd convertible w/ no options. Love it!!

Geo Metro Conv. can last 210000 Mac18991 , 04/15/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Synthetics, Synthetics, I started using synthetic oil at 112000 miles, after oil changes every 3000 miles using Castrol GTX oil. All oil filters and synthetic oil have been the Wallmart cheapo brands because they are only on my car for 3000 miles. Air filter changed at 15000 mile enterval, gas filter every 40000 along with gas treatment every 10000miles, plugs every 18000, wires every 40000 with distributor cap/rotor.Belts every 70000, timing belt/ gaskets every 80000 Struts every 100000 miles.Brakes lasted 130000 miles up front and 165000 miles in the rear. The only repairs have been an oil pan gasket, muffler and altenator, all done after 200000 miles.

Was given as a gift, but like riding a moped Clovis , 07/06/2016 LSi 2dr Convertible 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I got this car from my mom who no longer wants the hassle of driving stick and licensing and insuring it. It was a free car, but it had been in my family since 95. Minimal maintenance, a little surface rust from winter driving and sitting for over a year and a half in a back garage. Did an oil and oil/air filter change and she fired right up. Took a little for the brakes to scrape off the rust from the rotors, but she ran like a champ. Put Techron in and refilled the tank to clean the fuel delivery systems. It's bright yellow and has those 90's wave graphics on the side in purple in grey, so it's not the manliest car, and I'd almost say I'm embarrased to be seen in it, but it's a great throwback and a nice insurance policy if gas goes back to 4$ a gallon, and a unique a spare car and a convertible on sunny days, so I don't care. Pick up is actually better than you would think, but the car weighs a 1/3 of my 2013 G37 coupe. You really understand the advancements cars have made over the years and how spoiled we've become, but also how much fun the simple things can be. Next sunny day, I will be driving her around. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value