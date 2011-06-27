Used 1990 Geo Metro Hatchback Consumer Reviews

best kept secret on the planet ZAKEN1 , 03/18/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought my 1990 Geo Metro from the original owner in 1992, with 58,000 miles on it. It was used daily for a 100 + mile freeway run; the easiest possible type of driving. The owner had been using Castrol Syntec 5W-50 synthetic oil, and had added an Amsoil bypass oil filter. I continued using the same oil and changing oil and filters regularly. The car is now 19 years old, and has run nearly 300,000 miles. I've replaced two timing belts, a water pump, an alternator, an oil seal, two sets of front brakes, tires, batteries, and tune up parts. The engine never had any internal repairs, has the original clutch, and runs better today than it did when I bought it (I am a professional mechanic). Report Abuse

Lasts Long Bill , 02/14/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful It has been 16 years since I had bought my Metro when it was new and it had nearly 600,000 miles. I have gone through 4 clutches, 2 front subframes, and 1 floorboard, which I replaced because it caved in last month on I-10. I had it dynoed 3 months ago and it made 21 hp, pretty good for such a high mileage car. Unfortunately, last week I parked it too close to the dump trucks at the quarry and I ran over it. That was when I discovered it was saturated with rust. Overall, it was a great car. Report Abuse

First new car I bought just_john , 02/21/2013 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought the 1990 Metro new for $6499. My wife used to drive between Randolph AFB and Lackland AFB everyday for work. Almost always she would encounter "rush hour traffic" that moved at 45-50 MPH. On her 90 mile commute at this low speed she routinely achieved 62-63 MPG week after week. After about 18 months she decided that she needed a more comfortable car. It had 65,000 trouble-free miles on it when we sold it. No cruise control, no A/C, no frills of any kind. BTW, on a trip to South Dakota and back we averaged 65 MPH and got 46 MPG HWY. Report Abuse

A perfect 10 Ghetto Cruzah , 04/15/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful It boasts a smooth ride, comfortable upholstry, and the wonderful pickup that customers have come to expect of a Geo. Report Abuse