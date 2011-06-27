2020 Genesis G90 Sedan Consumer Reviews

LTHAtlanta , 05/10/2020 5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan AWD (5.0L 8cyl 8A)

Just got a Porto Red 2020 G90 V8 and love it! Have previously owned a 2011 Genesis V8, a 2015 Equus V8, a 2017 G90 V6 Turbo and a 2019 G70 V6 Turbo. They’ve all been fine cars and performed extremely well but, except for the G70, the styling has been conservative to the point of being almost anonymous. NO MORE! The G90 now has a strong, distinctive visual personality that I really like. This is a powerful, good handling, world class luxury car, not a pretend sport sedan. For me, it’s close to the ideal luxury car because it offers near S-Class quality and capability for $46,000 less (similarly equipped) and, in my opinion, looks better. It definitely does not have the prestige of an S-Class but it’s also not pretentious, which is a plus. Excellent work, Genesis!