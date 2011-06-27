  1. Home
2020 Genesis G90 Sedan Consumer Reviews

5.0
2 reviews
Excellent work, Genesis!

LTHAtlanta, 05/10/2020
5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan AWD (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Just got a Porto Red 2020 G90 V8 and love it! Have previously owned a 2011 Genesis V8, a 2015 Equus V8, a 2017 G90 V6 Turbo and a 2019 G70 V6 Turbo. They've all been fine cars and performed extremely well but, except for the G70, the styling has been conservative to the point of being almost anonymous. NO MORE! The G90 now has a strong, distinctive visual personality that I really like. This is a powerful, good handling, world class luxury car, not a pretend sport sedan. For me, it's close to the ideal luxury car because it offers near S-Class quality and capability for $46,000 less (similarly equipped) and, in my opinion, looks better. It definitely does not have the prestige of an S-Class but it's also not pretentious, which is a plus. Excellent work, Genesis!

It's the one

Wilson, 03/07/2020
3.3T Premium 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

The Genesis people have taken all the hustle out of buying additional packages to get your luxury vehicle. It comes packed with function, design and technology. The ride is tireless and very impressively comfortable. Great machine!

