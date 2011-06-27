2020 Genesis G70 Consumer Reviews
Converted from BMW
I have owned 2 Lincolns's, 2 BMW's and 7 Cadillac's. Value, ride and handling is right up there, on the 3.3 liter. 2.0 was a bit sluggish. When you compare a fully loaded Genesis to the BMW there is no comparison when it comes to value. Traded a 4 year old BMW.
Value proposition in Sport Sedan cagtegory
I am a former BMW 540 with M package, BMW 435 with M package owner. My Genesi G70 3.3 prestige package lease is $140/month less than my previous BMW 4 series, a 5k savings of 36 months. Even if you check off every option on the BMW, the Genesis offers more for less. Many Thoughtful features abound such as brake hold, and passenger seat controls on drivers side as well as in the conventional spot for the passenger. Fuel economy is commensurate with a turbo 3.3L engine. Handling and steering are strong points with tires being the weak spot when driving aggressively. Engine is a bit coarse sounding at higher revs, not buttery smooth like the BMW inline 6. Adaptive cruise control works smoothly, and lane keep assist on the highway is way better than in my Audi Q5 or Porsche.. I would recommend this car as a daily driver for sport enthusiasts. In addition concierge service is excellent. They pick up my car and leave a loaner when service is needed. Car has been problem free in the last 13k miles. 2 Months after leasing the car Genesis sent me a carry on Travel Pro suitcase as a surprise gift. BMW nothing, Porsche a T-shirt.
Not what you’d expect from a “luxury” brand
I bought a brand new 2020 Genesis G70, and it kept making a loud clunking noise from what appeared to be coming from the front passenger side tire when making left turns, the driver side window made an awful clicking sound whenever it went up/down (as if there was too much pressure against the glass), the plastic part right next to the driver side window on the outside of the car would pop in and out when closing the driver side door, and the audio would randomly turn on when driving on bumpy roads. When I turned the music off, then the radio would automatically turn on. The first Blue Hands center (a Hyundai certified service center) I went to said nothing was wrong with the car when I brought up the clunking noise. So, I took it to another Blue Hands center, and the technician there said something must be on the road to cause the car to make that noise, which was utter bullshit. Since he didn’t exactly know what the cause was, he told me to go to Hyundai Service Center. A technician at Hyundai Service Center also claimed nothing was wrong and gave me yet another bullshit explanation saying that Genesis cars are rear-wheel drive cars, so they’re susceptible to making that clunking noise when driving through a crosswalk. I said, “Okay. Then, let me drive another G70 and see if that car also makes a similar sound.” They brought another G70 for me to test drive, and, low and behold, that G70 didn’t make any noise whatsoever. After driving the car for 3 months, a guy from the high tech division finally discovered what was wrong with the car - defected engine mounts. I drove my car every day for 3 months with that loud clunking noise. What frustrates me even more is the fact that everyone at Hyundai (Blue Hands, Hyundai Service Center) kept insisting nothing was wrong with the car. If nothing was wrong with it, then why the hell would it keep making that clunking noise??? I’m sure driving the car around with bad engine mounts for 3 months wasn’t good for the car - who knows what other damages it caused. I paid full price for a brand new car I thought I can trust. After having all these issues, I can no longer trust my car and don’t even want it anymore. If I was going to get a defected car like this, I would’ve just bought a used car instead. It sure would’ve saved me a lot more money. When people buy new cars, they want to feel like they can trust the car because it’s brand new. I’ve had to fix several things on my car already, and it’s only been 3 months! Update: After they made some adjustments to the driver side window, it no longer makes the weird noise as if there was too much pressure against the glass, but now the window rattles from side to side when driving on bumpy roads.
A great 2 passenger sports car
If you frequently carry adult passengers in the rear seats or if you need large trunk space, forget this car. The G70 is effectively a 2 passenger sports car that happens to have rear seats. But if you want a luxurious sports car for yourself and one passenger, the G70 is a tremendous value! It is FUN to drive, provides a very comfortable ride and is of high quality throughout. Edmunds complains about plastic in the interior, but the only place that is obvious to me is the back of the front seats; but given that kids are the only likely rear seat passengers, a durable backing that will withstand kicking seems like a benefit to me. I opted for the 2.0 Turbo. Unless you are going to race, it has plenty of power. I think it is worth springing for the Premier trim level to get the options that come with it. I love this car!
Beautiful Blue G70 Sport
Do not go into the dealership thinking that you're just buying and Hyundai. The Genesis is really in a class of its own even when the G70 is next to a Sonata, it stands out. The interior screams luxury, and the exterior says luxury with a dash of sporty.
