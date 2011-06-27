Used 2015 Ford Transit Wagon Van Consumer Reviews

Drives better than other vans longdistance , 05/05/2015 350 HD XLT High Roof 3dr Passenger Van DRW w/Extended Length (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 22 of 22 people found this review helpful I have purchased a low roof, 148 wheelbase 15 passenger ford transit wagon with the 3.5 liter ecoboost engine. It drives very well and I get an average of 18 mpg so far mostly highway. It fits in my 7 foot garage door also. I purchased the van for large family trips. For seat planning for large families I have included this guide. row one, 2 seats driver and passenger row two, 3 seats together that can be removed row three and four, 3 seats of which the driver 2 or the passenger 1 can be removed. Aisle between them row five - 4 seats, the center 2 or each outer one can be removed. Report Abuse

Great van for a large family Travis Berry , 09/24/2015 150 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Our van is the 3.5l ecoboost, medium roof, short wheelbase. We bought this van brand new in 2015. Initially, we had an engine problem that was caused by a defect in the manufacturing of one of the heads that caused it to blow 2 head gaskets within 2 months of our purchase. It was frustrating to deal with and took perseverance on our part, but in the end, Ford did what was right and provided a loaner van while it was repaired. Since the final repair, it has worked flawlessly. It is the ideal vehicle for our family of 8. Great engine power and very spacious. No regrets.

A Good Van that could have been Great Kirk , 11/29/2015 350 HD XLT High Roof 3dr Passenger Van DRW w/Extended Length (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Had a 2009 E350. Just Purchased an XLT 350 Medium Roof with the 3.5 Ecoboost. The Good - Lots of room to walk around, lots of space behind the seat, reasonably quite, The engine seems twice as powerful as my old 5.4L V8. I am averaging 17.5 in mixed city/highway driving, and have achieved 24 mpg on the highway that was pretty much level. The transmission is a 6 speed and is very smooth. Great view from anywhere you set. The not so Good - The side door is a bummer to use - it is heavy and doesn't close easily, kids can't open or close it, we mainly enter/exit from the back doors. Not a lot of foot room in the front. The back seats in the old E350 used to be a nice large bench seat, now they are broken up into individual seats, not sure if that is a good idea or not, my kids use to lay down in the old seats, and even fall asleep, impossible to do in the new van. ONE powerpoint in the back by NO seat, for a passenger van they could have put a few by each seat row. A few oddly placed cup holders by the windows, again they could have put two or three by each seat row. No handle on the inside of the back door??? The Bad - The back up camera display is from a toy car, it is so small that it is dangerous, you can barely make out the objects as you are backing up. The rearview mirror is from the same toy car, it is so small you can almost see out the back windows. Overall I would do it again, I am changing out my seats for custom seats, and hopefully an aftermarket back up replacement monitor will come out soon. I have already replaced the toy rear view mirror with one that allows me to see out those large wonderful side windows. I have ordered 12 volt powerpoints to install by the seats. Overall I like the van, I just wish ford would have thought a few things through, and especially made a power sliding door option on that mammoth side door. Update 05/31/2016 The Good - still getting great mileage, averaging 17mpg, still lots of space for people and luggage, still would buy it again. currently have 18,000 miles on it. The not so good - still can't find aftermarket dash mount back up camera, the factory one is so small you can't really see behind you. The side door was fixed and closes better, but it still won't close easily unless another door or a window is open. The seats are removable if you are a gorilla, super heavy, don't plan on moving them in or out on a regular basis, also they are not interchangeable - super bad design. Headliner separated by the side door, ford is ordering me a new one, overall it is doing fine, and if you need a giant van that gets decent mileage this is the route to go. 37,000 Mile Update Still have the van, still would have bought it! Changes - the factory tires were horrible, added some over sized all dual purpose truck tires Cooper AT3, now I can go around a corner without the traction control kicking in. added about 1 inch of ground clearance, lost 1/2 mpg, ride is a lot better. Jack - relocated the vehicle jack which was literally stuck on the inside of the van where you are supposed to put your luggage. Put it in the engine compartment under the air cleaner, probably where they should have put the battery. Took out a seat in the middle for more storage and legroom, way to heavy. The biggest complaint is the person who designed but never tried to get in and out of the drivers seat, there is absolutely no room to swing your feet out, and no where to put your left foot comfortably. Another dumb idea was to put the battery under the drivers seat, and the blower motor under the passenger seat, plenty of room under the hood to put this. Ford it is called either a passenger compartment or cargo area, Ford really cheaped out when they put the jack, blower and battery where people and cargo are supposed to go. Also having the rear a/c compressor laying flat on the ground taking up as much room as possible - was again a cheap and easy, too much effort and engineering to put it where it properly goes which is up on top or on the top sides out of the way - really Ford! I still love the view, and the gas mileage for a driving brick, tons of space, body is holding good, knock on wood - no mechanical problems Service - synthetic oil change every 10,000 miles, had to have brake pads at 33,000 of easy stopping, not to happy about that. other than that doing well. 46000 mile update Still satisfied. The fuel door broke, it is obviously a design flaw, the fuel door is held together by a plastic tab the size of a pen head. Cost 300.00 to fix it. Have seen several other Transits with the broken fuel door - FORD do the right thing, recall and actually fix it. Had another recall, the rubber coupler that holds the driveshaft to the rearend is defective, no fix, they just put on a new one and will replace it, no actual fix yet. Had another recall, apparently a hole in the body can allow water to enter and mess up the trailering wires, no fix.

It's a van, not a lamborghini Don , 05/13/2016 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Passenger Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful We purchased the 12 passenger 2015 van, 350 low roof with swinging side doors (not the sliding doors). We previously had a GMC K2500 Suburban. Before buying we test drove the Nissan NV 12/15 passenger van. Pros: Great fuel efficiency! We are averaging 18mpg, however we do live in the country so stop and go driving is not as frequent as those living in town. When in the Big Apple for the day (not NY!, we live in Idaho!) we may see closer to 14-16mpg. We drove a 10hour road trip and averaged closer to 19mpg at about 65-70mph (assuming the electronic mileage gauge is accurate). Great get-up and go power. From 0 to 40 it gets there faster than my GMC V8 454 7.4 liter, easy. Love the cargo space in the back. Chose the swinging doors over the slider b/c we understood the slider to wear out. The swinging doors swing 180 degrees! So long as you have clearance from the car next to you to swing 90 degrees, you can make it 180. Passenger seats have the ability to recline (comparable to airplane seats), which is better than nothing at all, or the new Nissan NV and the old E-series. Fairly comfortable for the kids. Our configuration allows you to pull out the back row in sets of two. Other configurations vary. Fun to drive! Fairly quite compared to the suburban and the new Nissan NV. Great visibility, great side mirrors. Headrests on every seat! Good (proportionally balanced) size for comfort and rear view mirror visibility. Neutral: The rear view mirror is essentially there to see the kids. The back door latches block any visibility to utilize it otherwise, despite how big or small it is. The backup camera is nice. Color coding, beeps at you. The screen could be a little bigger, but sufficient for the job. Cons: The pilot seats are okay, not as comfortable as the suburban was. Weak lumbar support, so for long trips we will have to add some support here. The back row is not as adult friendly for more mature bottoms. Could use additional child latches throughout. There are only three on our model. Had to add a tow package myself. Conclusion: 4 star, would have given it 5 if the captain chairs had better lumbar support. Fun to drive, smooth on the road. Great power. Adequate cargo space in the back (more than the suburban). Update: 2 years later... My wife loves driving this van. The major draw back, does not do well in snow/mud conditions. We live in mountainous area where snow and off road experiences are not unusual. It would be nice to have the 4x4 option on this. Kits are very difficult to come by at an affordable price if you can find them for the transit. We have placed 12,000+ miles on the van since purchase and this update.