2019 Ford Transit Van Consumer Reviews

Pops , 02/14/2020 250 Medium Roof w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A)

Have only put 10,000 miles on it in 8 months but I would not change a thing. View, steering, seating and power are great! Love my Transit 250 so much, I bought my wife one (she is a happy woman).