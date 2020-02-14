2019 Ford Transit
What’s new
- New hinges on the long-wheelbase model allow cargo doors to open wider
- Minor changes to features availability
- Part of the first Transit generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Numerous configurations provide plenty of cargo-carrying capability
- Strong and efficient engines
- Pleasant road manners for a van
- Sync 3 infotainment system is easy to use
- A bit less towing capability than old-school competitors
Which Transit Van does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
The 2019 Ford Transit is a highly versatile work van capable of fitting the needs of most small businesses. It also offers many modern conveniences, a fuel-efficient engine lineup and decent road manners.
Ford offers three engine options, three roof heights and three lengths (with two wheelbase options). To make personal customization a bit easier and less invasive, a multitude of stand-alone options and packages are also available. But the Transit is anything but bare-bones, offering a good amount of standard equipment and technology right from the start.
Against its competitors, the Transit lacks available all-wheel drive, and it can't tow quite as much as some of its V8-powered rivals. Otherwise, the Transit delivers everything we expect from a modern full-size van.
2019 Ford Transit Van models
The 2019 Ford Transit is a full-size cargo van. It's available in standard- and long-wheelbase models as well as low-, medium- and high-roof body styles. There's also an extended-length body available on the long wheelbase.
Depending on the configuration, the Transit comes in 150, 250 and 350 versions that carry increasing gross vehicle weight ratings. Engine choices include a standard 3.7-liter V6 (275 horsepower, 260 pound-feet of torque), an optional turbocharged 3.2-liter diesel-powered inline five-cylinder (185 hp, 350 lb-ft) and an optional turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 (310 hp, 400 lb-ft). A six-speed transmission is standard on all Transits.
The single trim level comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, a full-size spare tire, a 60/40-split hinged passenger-side door (low roof) or a sliding passenger-side door (medium and high roofs), cargo area tie-downs, full power accessories (windows, locks and mirrors), keyless entry, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, front air conditioning, a rearview camera with trailer hitch assist, and a four-speaker audio system with an auxiliary audio jack.
Options can be ordered alone or come as part of packages. Highlights include long-arm exterior mirrors, power-folding mirrors (long or short), various window choices, different axle ratios, dual-sliding rear cargo doors, power-retractable running boards, cruise control, rear parking sensors, leather upholstery, automatic headlights and wipers, a lane departure warning system, remote engine start, rear air conditioning, and a spray-in liner for the cargo area. Electronic options include Ford Telematics, a simple radio upgrade that includes Bluetooth, and various six-speaker sound system upgrades that include combinations of a 4-inch multifunction display, a CD player, a USB port, Sync (voice-activated media player control along with Bluetooth phone and audio), HD radio and satellite radio. You can also get the Sync 3 infotainment interface with navigation, a 6.5-inch touchscreen, and all of those audio upgrades. A heavy-duty trailering package is also offered.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Ford Transit Van.
Trending topics in reviews
- seats
- visibility
- interior
- handling & steering
Most helpful consumer reviews
Have only put 10,000 miles on it in 8 months but I would not change a thing. View, steering, seating and power are great! Love my Transit 250 so much, I bought my wife one (she is a happy woman).
Features & Specs
|250 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door
3.7L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$36,265
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|275 hp @ 6000 rpm
|250 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door
3.7L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$34,540
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|275 hp @ 6000 rpm
|250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door
3.7L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$34,085
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|275 hp @ 6000 rpm
|150 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door
3.7L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$33,285
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|275 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Transit Van safety features:
- Lane Keeping Alert
- A rare feature among work vans, it warns the driver when the vehicle drifts out of its lane.
- Safety Canopy
- Protects the front occupants' heads in a side collision by inflating the side curtain airbags.
- Side Wind Stabilization
- Uses the brakes to automatically and subtly counteract strong winds encountered by the ultra-tall Transit.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
Ford Transit Van vs. the competition
Ford Transit Van vs. Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker
The Sprinter Worker is the Transit's main rival, offering an efficient diesel engine as well as a range of wheelbase and roof height options. But it lacks the payload and towing capacity of the Transit as well as some of the options — including paint colors. The Sprinter's diesel engine can be a bit sluggish, too.
Ford Transit Van vs. Nissan NV Cargo
The Nissan NV is a bit more of a traditional full-size van, but that doesn't mean it lacks for convenience or modern technology. It offers an optional V8 engine and is easier to drive than it might look. But it doesn't possess the sheer number of options, body styles and engine choices offered by the Ford.
Ford Transit Van vs. Chevrolet Express
The Chevrolet Express doesn't really have any predecessors — it is the predecessor. Staunchly traditional, it appeals to van buyers who don't want anything other than the old van they might be replacing. It's robust and powerful thanks to an optional V8, and it's relatively inexpensive. But it's also dated and it lacks the myriad of options offered by the Transit.
FAQ
Is the Ford Transit Van a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Ford Transit Van?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Ford Transit Van:
- New hinges on the long-wheelbase model allow cargo doors to open wider
- Minor changes to features availability
- Part of the first Transit generation introduced for 2015
Is the Ford Transit Van reliable?
Is the 2019 Ford Transit Van a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Ford Transit Van?
The least-expensive 2019 Ford Transit Van is the 2019 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $33,135.
Other versions include:
- 250 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $36,265
- 250 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $34,540
- 250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $34,085
- 150 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $33,285
- 350 High Roof 3dr Ext Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $40,965
- 150 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $33,135
- 250 High Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $38,415
- 250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $34,235
- 350 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $37,515
- 150 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $33,590
- 150 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $35,315
- 250 High Roof 3dr Ext Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $39,715
- 250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $35,115
- 350 High Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $39,665
- 350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/Sliding Passenger Side Door and 10,360 GVWR (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $41,555
- 250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $34,960
- 150 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $34,165
- 350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/Sliding Passenger Side Door and 9,950 GVWR (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $41,205
- 150 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $34,010
- 350 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $37,020
- 350 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $37,170
- 250 Medium Roof 4dr Van w/148" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $36,915
- 350 HD High Roof 4dr Ext Van DRW w/Dual Sliding Doors and 9,950 GVWR (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $41,855
- 350 HD High Roof 4dr Ext Van DRW w/Dual Sliding Doors and 10,360 GVWR (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $42,205
- 350 Medium Roof 4dr Van w/130" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $36,440
- 250 Medium Roof 4dr Van w/130" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $35,190
- 250 High Roof 4dr Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $39,065
- 350 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $35,790
- 250 High Roof 4dr Ext Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $40,365
- 350 Medium Roof 4dr Van w/148" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $38,165
- 350 High Roof 4dr Ext Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $41,615
- 350 High Roof 4dr Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $40,315
- 350 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $36,290
- 350 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $36,140
- 150 Medium Roof 4dr Van w/148" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $35,965
- 150 Medium Roof 4dr Van w/130" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $34,240
What are the different models of Ford Transit Van?
More about the 2019 Ford Transit Van
2019 Ford Transit Van Overview
The 2019 Ford Transit Van is offered in the following styles: 250 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 250 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 High Roof 3dr Ext Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 250 High Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 250 High Roof 3dr Ext Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 High Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/Sliding Passenger Side Door and 10,360 GVWR (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/Sliding Passenger Side Door and 9,950 GVWR (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 250 Medium Roof 4dr Van w/148" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 HD High Roof 4dr Ext Van DRW w/Dual Sliding Doors and 9,950 GVWR (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 HD High Roof 4dr Ext Van DRW w/Dual Sliding Doors and 10,360 GVWR (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 Medium Roof 4dr Van w/130" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 250 Medium Roof 4dr Van w/130" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 250 High Roof 4dr Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 250 High Roof 4dr Ext Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 Medium Roof 4dr Van w/148" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 High Roof 4dr Ext Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 High Roof 4dr Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 Medium Roof 4dr Van w/148" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A), and 150 Medium Roof 4dr Van w/130" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 Ford Transit Van?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Ford Transit Van and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Transit Van 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Transit Van.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Ford Transit Van and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Transit Van featuring deep dives into trim levels including 250 Medium Roof, 250 Low Roof, 150 Low Roof, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Ford Transit Van here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Ford Transit Van?
2019 Ford Transit Van 350 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
The 2019 Ford Transit Van 350 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $37,785. The average price paid for a new 2019 Ford Transit Van 350 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) is trending $1,084 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,084 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $36,701.
The average savings for the 2019 Ford Transit Van 350 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) is 2.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Ford Transit Van 350 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2019 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
The 2019 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $40,460. The average price paid for a new 2019 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) is trending $5,710 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,710 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $34,750.
The average savings for the 2019 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) is 14.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2019 Ford Transit Vans are available in my area?
2019 Ford Transit Van Listings and Inventory
There are currently 5 new 2019 [object Object] Transit Vans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $38,570 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Ford Transit Van. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $10,320 on a new, used or CPO 2019 [object Object] Transit Van available from a dealership near you.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Transit Van for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Ford Transit Van Transit Van you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Ford Transit Van for sale - 5 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $10,909.
Find a new Ford for sale - 6 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $12,313.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Ford Transit Van?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Ford lease specials
