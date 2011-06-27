  1. Home
2020 Ford Transit Connect Wagon Titanium LWB Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,250
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)379.2/458.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque144 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower162 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Trailer Tow Packageyes
Smoker's Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Molded All-Weather Front and Rear Floor Matsyes
2nd Row 3-passenger 60/40 Bench Seatyes
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Upfitter Wiring Harnessyes
Aircraft Style Mid-Vehicle Overhead Consoleyes
Vertical Cargo Net Kityes
Third Row Seat Delete (Fleet)yes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room46.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room45.1 in.
Rear hip Room58.3 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.
folds into floor third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Decal #3 - Up To 45 Sq. Ft. (Fleet)yes
Decal #4 - Up To 70 Sq. Ft. (Fleet)yes
Panoramic Fixed Glass Roofyes
Decal #1 - Up To 15 Sq. Ft. (Fleet)yes
Decal #2 - Up To 25 Sq. Ft. (Fleet)yes
Roof Railsyes
Front Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Roof Rails w/Crossbarsyes
Daytime Running Lightsyes
16" Five-Spoke Alloy Wheels in Sparkle Silver w/Locking Wheel Lug Nutsyes
Quickclear Windshield Defrosteryes
16" Five-Spoke Alloy Wheels in Luster Nickel w/Locking Wheel Lug Nutsyes
Tire Repair Kityes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity106.0 cu.ft.
Length190.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight4025 lbs.
Gross weight5302 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.
Height71.6 in.
EPA interior volume183.4 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1350 lbs.
Wheel base120.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Metallic
  • Kapoor Red Metallic
  • Diffused Silver Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Frozen White
  • Dark Blue
  • Race Red
  • Silver
Interior Colors
  • Palazzo Grey, leather
Tires & Wheels
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
215/55R16 97H tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

