  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Transit Cargo Van
  4. 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 150 Medium Roof Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Transit Cargo Van
More about the 2020 Transit Cargo Van
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,935
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,935
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,935
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,935
Torque262 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 6500 rpm
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,935
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$36,935
Smoker's Packageyes
Exterior Upgrade Packageyes
Load Area Protection Packageyes
Heavy Duty Trailer Tow Packageyes
Auxiliary Heater and A/C Prep Package Without Rear Controlsyes
Interior Upgrade Packageyes
Upfitter Packageyes
Auxillary Heater Prep Package Without Rear Controlsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,935
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,935
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,935
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,935
Upfitter Interface Moduleyes
Audio Pack #20 - AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 3 and 4.0” Colored Multi-Function Touch Screenyes
Cruise Control w/ASLDyes
Seat Pack #16 - Ebony Leather Heated Seatsyes
Seat Pack #10 - Dark Palazzo Gray Cloth Seats w/Curtain Airbagsyes
110V/400W Power Outletyes
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ASLDyes
12V Rear Powerpointyes
Trailer Brake Controlleryes
Seat Pack #14 - Dark Palazzo Gray Cloth Heated Seatsyes
2 Additional Keys w/Remote Key Fobsyes
Orange Seat Belts (Fleet)yes
Vinyl Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrorsyes
Window Only Bulkheadyes
Audio Pack #21 - AM/FM Stereo w/SYNC 3 and 8.0” Colored Multi-Function Touch Screenyes
110V/150W Power Outletyes
Seat Pack #9 - Dark Palazzo Gray Cloth Driver Seatyes
Lockable Door w/Window Bulkheadyes
Audio Pack #28 - AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 3, 8.0” Colored Multi-Function Touch Screen and Navigationyes
Vinyl Front/Rear Floor Coveringyes
Seat Pack #11 - Ebony Cloth Seats w/Curtain Airbagsyes
Auxiliary Fuse Boxyes
VP - Heavy Duty Tray Style Front Floor Matsyes
Large Center Consoleyes
VP- Keyless Entry Keypadyes
Heavy-Duty Cargo Flooringyes
Vehicle Maintenance Monitoryes
Front Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Seat Pack #15 - Ebony Cloth Heated Seatsyes
Audio Pack #22 - AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 3 and 8.0” Colored Multi-Function Touch Screenyes
6 Speakersyes
Audio Pack #19 - AM/FM Stereo w/SYNC 3 and 4.0” Colored Multi-Function Touch Screenyes
Front Carpetyes
High Capacity Front/Rear Air Conditioning and Heateryes
Seat Pack #13 - Dark Palazzo Gray Vinyl Seatsyes
Seat Pack #17 - Dark Palazzo Gray Cloth Swivel Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,935
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,935
Front head room52.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room67.9 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room60.7 in.
vinylyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,935
Heavy-Duty Rear Scuff Plate Kityes
Decal #4 (Fleet)yes
Autolampyes
Decal #5 (Fleet)yes
Decal #3 (Fleet)yes
Front Fog Lampsyes
Rear Scuff Plate Kityes
Modified Vehicle Wiring System and Kityes
16" Steel Wheels w/Full Silver Wheel Coversyes
Fixed Rear Cargo Door Glass w/Fixed Driver and Passenger-Side Door Glassyes
16" Forged Aluminum Wheelsyes
Power Running Boardyes
Privacy Glassyes
Rear Window Defoggeryes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Power Sliding Dooryes
16" Styled Aluminum Wheels w/Locking Lug Nutsyes
Running Boardyes
Short Arm, Power Adjustable Heated Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signalsyes
Long Arm Non-Telescoping, Power Adjustable Exterior Mirrorsyes
Exterior Mirror Delete (Fleet)yes
Fixed Windows All-Aroundyes
Black Front Wheel Well Linersyes
High Strength Laminated Glassyes
Fixed Rear Cargo Door Glassyes
Long Arm Non-Telescoping, Power Adjustable Heated Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signalsyes
Extended Length Running Boardsyes
Dual Sliding Side Doorsyes
Tow/Haul Mode w/Trailer Wiring Provisionsyes
Decal #2 (Fleet)yes
Decal #1 (Fleet)yes
Fixed Rear Cargo Door Glass w/Fixed Passenger-Side Door Glassyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,935
Maximum cargo capacity405.6 cu.ft.
Length235.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity6600 lbs.
Gross weight8670 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place357.1 cu.ft.
Height99.2 in.
Wheel base147.6 in.
Width81.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,935
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White
  • School Bus Yellow (Fleet)
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Diffused Silver Metallic
  • Kapoor Red Metallic
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Race Red
Interior Colors
  • Dark Palazzo Grey, cloth
  • Ebony, leather
  • Ebony, cloth
  • Dark Palazzo Grey, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,935
painted steel wheelsyes
partial wheel coversyes
235/65R16 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,935
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,935
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

Related 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 150 Medium Roof info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars