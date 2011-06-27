Used 2005 Ford Thunderbird Convertible Consumer Reviews
This is the car of my dreams,
I am in love with this car!It drives like a dream, yet has the power of a jet planeI have never gone out without at least 2 or 3 people telling me that I have a great car. They yell over to me at traffic lights ,stop signs and parking lots. I feel like a rock star! I think so highly of this car, that I have included it in my will. I never want it to leave the family.
Drive It Like You Stole It!
I have always loved the Classic Birds. I used to help my brother Jeff restore them when we were growing up. So when the Retro Birds came out, I had to get one. I waited until the last year & got my 2005 50th Anniversary Thunderbird "Cashmere" Edition #884/1500. This is a very solid car!I trust this car impicitly, having driven it cross-country twice and drive it daily. Still have had NO problems -except a little COP issue (not police officers!), & that's why I gave "Build Quality" a 9. But beyond that, eveything works very well. I got a solid 22mpg city/hwy mix but since I put on a K&N cold air intake I'm up around 24+ even with my driving. I hope you enjoy driving one as much as I do! Peace!
'05 T-bird
Love this car. Loved it when it came out but was hoping for a standard transmission. Of course that is impossible now days. Car is not really a sports car, more of a sporty couple. It handles great but is no racer. I'd like it to be a little more stiff in the turns but for most people, they'd rather have the comfort ride. Haven't had to put a nickel into it since I've owned it. great car.
Excellent Roadster
I purchased my '05 T-Bird in April of 2005. This is the first convertible I have owned. I love driving this car. It is extremely quiet with the top up. With the top down there is almost no wind buffeting. There are several roadsters on the road but by far the T-Bird turns more heads and draws more stares. You have to drive it to really understand what a nice car this is.
I love this car
Leased this car in Florida in February and have had fun with it since. Great top down car. Drove up to NH in May and got more clothing into trunk than I thought that we could. Also used the top well for soft clothing on the long trip. Have had the car in for service only for the 5000 mile oil change. The car has great fit and smooth ride. On long trips I have been averaging 24 miles to the gallon. City about 18mpg which I think is good for a large 8 cylinder. Excellent quality all the way.
