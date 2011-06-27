Used 1996 Ford Thunderbird Coupe Consumer Reviews

10 year T-bird anniversary rsu11 , 08/01/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Just gave my 10 year old T-bird a makeover - new paint and carpet. Why? Simple. The car deserves it! Why pop for a newer car, or an older classic, when this one fills the bill so admirably. Great performance with the 4.6 V8, good suspension with IRS in the back, decent brakes, a comfortable interior for two people and styling that still looks good. Low maintenance costs and 19 mpg around town just make me smile more behind the wheel. The retro styled Mustang will probably be my next car, but not until my T-bird dies, probably many years from now. This car is like finding an Armani suit at a yard sale. A bargain with style! Report Abuse

Bird is the Word cspirit , 03/19/2012 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I own the V8 T-Bird, and of all the cars I've owned through the years, it has proven repeatedly to be the most reliable, stylish and overall best value vehicle money can buy. I bought mine used a little over a year ago with 124000 miles on it, and aside from replacing the brake pads and ball joints (which were wore out from age and the previous owner's abuse) this car has been an exceptional ride, silky smooth with plenty of power. Though the V8 only gets moderate gas mileage, the comfort, style and reliability more than make up for it. If you're looking for an older, stylish and reliable ride, I highly recommend the T-bird...

Ford Does it Again Bruce , 10/15/2009 5 of 6 people found this review helpful This is a real nice car but everyone should be aware of the 4.6L V8 issue that is not only common, but will likely cost you a lot of money. There was a recall with an extended warranty, after a lawsuit, which expired 7 years after original sale of vehicle. So, if you are not the original owner it is likely you never heard of it. Some genius designed the intake manifold out of plastic, including the coolant crossover. It will crack! You will then have a coolant leak requiring replacement of the manifold. Today that cost is around $800 to $1000 depending on where you go. I will be doing it myself for the cost of parts, which will be between $250 and $300. Do plugs while everything is open.

silverbird silverbird , 08/29/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful 4 years ago I needed a second car to keep from putting too many miles on my Expedition. I bought my 96 ford thunderbird used with only 30,000 miles on it. It has been very reliable and is very comfortable to drive.Best used car I have ever owned. The 4.6 V8 gets great gas mileage, it rides smooth and still looks great. I am totally sold on Ford products now and look forward to owning many more in the future.