Used 1990 Ford Thunderbird Coupe Consumer Reviews
Great car!
I drove this car for over 325,000 miles. Yes, you read that right over 300,000 miles. I bought it in 1993 with 74,000 miles. It spent 4 years in Alaska without a block heater and no problems. I had the transmission rebuilt once, head gasket replaced, and radiator replaced. With regular maintenance it ran beautifully for additional 6 years. It still runs great. I would buy another one if they still made them in this body style. Have had it since 1993.
'89 T-Bird
GOOD CAR it has a powerful engine with good performance good style, the same frame as the '97 and overall it has everything you would want in a car today, the only car in 1989 to have rear independant suspension might i add!!
T-bird
I bought this car this past summer as a work/school car and i havent had a bit of trouble with it since. When i bought it, it had around 69,000 miles and currently has a little over 73,000. It is probably the most comfortable car ive ever driven or road in. Its nice and roomy, and i like the 3.8L engine. Its a pretty nice car for me, concidering im only 17. On occasion it does lack power though.
Looks like a beater ... runs like a champ!
In 08/2005, my boyfriend bought me the T-Bird. There was a lot of rust on it, and I was skeptical about it. The first time we drove it, there were no brakes. It needed a new master cylinder, both rear wheel cylinders needed replacing, also a new alternator. The previous owners really did not keep up on the car. Once we did all that, it ran GREAT! Someone smashed the passenger side window, then we failed inspection to a broken coil spring, so we put new struts on it and gave it 4 beautiful new tires, and it drove like new. My boyfriend then drove it into a tree stump, and even after the repairs for that, it runs like new and drives great. It has 136,000 miles on it and you'd never know it!
the bird
this car has been in my family for almost 12 years now, Ive enjoyed it alot. the interior is the ergonomically sound setup I have ever seen and the car still has the same might it had the day it rolled off the showroom floor. nice car, head gaskets problems to watch out for however.
Sponsored cars related to the Thunderbird
Related Used 1990 Ford Thunderbird Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner