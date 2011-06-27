Used 1990 Ford Thunderbird Coupe Consumer Reviews

Great car! areldthomp , 03/04/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I drove this car for over 325,000 miles. Yes, you read that right over 300,000 miles. I bought it in 1993 with 74,000 miles. It spent 4 years in Alaska without a block heater and no problems. I had the transmission rebuilt once, head gasket replaced, and radiator replaced. With regular maintenance it ran beautifully for additional 6 years. It still runs great. I would buy another one if they still made them in this body style. Have had it since 1993. Report Abuse

'89 T-Bird Nkenshalo , 01/20/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful GOOD CAR it has a powerful engine with good performance good style, the same frame as the '97 and overall it has everything you would want in a car today, the only car in 1989 to have rear independant suspension might i add!!

T-bird Ron15003 , 12/14/2003 1 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this car this past summer as a work/school car and i havent had a bit of trouble with it since. When i bought it, it had around 69,000 miles and currently has a little over 73,000. It is probably the most comfortable car ive ever driven or road in. Its nice and roomy, and i like the 3.8L engine. Its a pretty nice car for me, concidering im only 17. On occasion it does lack power though.

Looks like a beater ... runs like a champ! psychoticdark , 10/22/2005 0 of 1 people found this review helpful In 08/2005, my boyfriend bought me the T-Bird. There was a lot of rust on it, and I was skeptical about it. The first time we drove it, there were no brakes. It needed a new master cylinder, both rear wheel cylinders needed replacing, also a new alternator. The previous owners really did not keep up on the car. Once we did all that, it ran GREAT! Someone smashed the passenger side window, then we failed inspection to a broken coil spring, so we put new struts on it and gave it 4 beautiful new tires, and it drove like new. My boyfriend then drove it into a tree stump, and even after the repairs for that, it runs like new and drives great. It has 136,000 miles on it and you'd never know it!