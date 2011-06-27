  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Taurus
  4. 2019 Ford Taurus
  5. Consumer Reviews

2019 Ford Taurus Consumer Reviews

More about the 2019 Taurus
5(75%)4(25%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
Write a review
See all Tauruses for sale
MSRP Starting at
$27,800
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Nice flashy car; fast too

Dave Schultz, 12/22/2019
Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

They are not making them any more Big mistake, I'll have to go to another make

Report Abuse

Classy but FAST

Robin flannery , 11/10/2019
SHO 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
5 of 7 people found this review helpful

Just baught my 2nd taurus i had a 2015 taurus limited that i never had as problem with,86,560 miles traded her in for the 2019 SHO AND I AM IN LOVE WITHE THE LADY. RIDES LIKE A LUXURY CAR BUT has all the power you will ever need fast fun comfortable car. I LOVE THIS CAR!!!! PEARL WHITE BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR AND TRIM and the rims sexy!!!!!

Report Abuse

Ruby Too

Denis Vandale, 07/21/2020
Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Love this car. I traded a 2015 Mustang GT 50 Anniversary on this as I wanted a car that could actually carry more than 2 people. It's quiet, has more than enough power, gets decent gas mileage and looks great. With heated and adjustable steering wheel and pedal, seat memory, heated and cooled seats and Sync 3, it has all I need and want. (SHO would have been nice but hard to find).

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Underrated

Jeff, 03/19/2020
Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Solid, smooth and quiet. Only concern I have is fuel economy is a bit subpar

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Tauruses for sale

Related 2019 Ford Taurus info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars