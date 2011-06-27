2019 Ford Taurus Consumer Reviews

Nice flashy car; fast too Dave Schultz , 12/22/2019 Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful They are not making them any more Big mistake, I'll have to go to another make Report Abuse

Classy but FAST Robin flannery , 11/10/2019 SHO 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 5 of 7 people found this review helpful Just baught my 2nd taurus i had a 2015 taurus limited that i never had as problem with,86,560 miles traded her in for the 2019 SHO AND I AM IN LOVE WITHE THE LADY. RIDES LIKE A LUXURY CAR BUT has all the power you will ever need fast fun comfortable car. I LOVE THIS CAR!!!! PEARL WHITE BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR AND TRIM and the rims sexy!!!!!

Ruby Too Denis Vandale , 07/21/2020 Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Love this car. I traded a 2015 Mustang GT 50 Anniversary on this as I wanted a car that could actually carry more than 2 people. It's quiet, has more than enough power, gets decent gas mileage and looks great. With heated and adjustable steering wheel and pedal, seat memory, heated and cooled seats and Sync 3, it has all I need and want. (SHO would have been nice but hard to find). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value