Used 2016 Ford Taurus SHO Consumer Reviews
I like the SHO alot
I have been driving large SUV for 30 years Because I needed leg room I'm tall 6'3" and needed to drive in Bad weather. I'm retired now , Wanted a car, Was Concerned about poor visibility on the side and rear. I guess because I'm tall I do not have that trouble. But backing up into a parking space could be bad if not for the back up cam. It is a saver. Car is very comfortable to drive Although my trips are short so far. I also like the keyless entire and push button start. the car unlocks to enter and locks itself when I walk away. Car looks great love the wheels come with it (down side is it had summer tires) Gas mileage I think should be better for having Turbo's I have found very little to complain about And I would say If you are looking for a car in this body style to at least test drive one I think you will like it.
Look no further!
The best car I have ever driven. Before this one, I leased the 2013. Fell in love instantly. It out performs even the Mustang. It’s big, roomy, has all the bells and whistles. I feel extremely safe in this vehicle. Acceleration is awesome and it brakes on a dime. I will always be a SHO girl!
SHO is the way to go
This car is amazing all around. We wanted an 18 but they are twice the price of the 16. And the 16 we bought looks almost exactly the same with low miles. We have a 2001 Crown Vic LX with 275000 miles on it and still going strong. We love it. So we figured we would get the new generation police car lol. I love Ford cars and will continue to stay loyal. This car has every feature and then some. I'd say Fully loaded for sure. Handles like a dream and has some serious giddy up .
the old goat and his SHO
unfortunately Ford is no longer going to make the Taurus- It is a great car of which I have owned many - During my career on The Massachusetts State Police the Taurus was the cruiser of choice - Upon my retirement I worked for a large construction company that purchased Ford's only - I was lucky enough to be able to have a Taurus company car - My wife was always a Mustang fan and owned many that were subsequently given to my daughters when they were able to drive- I am 79 years old and have never owned a foreign car and never will as long as I'm taking up space on the planet - It appears I will go for the ST Explorer when they are available - That's my opinion about Ford so i'll continue my retirement doing what I do best Nothing.
Luxury Sleeper
SHO with the Performance package is real "sleeper" with all the amenities. Quiet, heavy and quick! I like the leather seats with the suede inset. Its cool in the summer and warm in the winter. The heated and cooled seats are just an added bonus. The SHO is roomy and has a spacious trunk and with the fold-down back seat you have some real depth for longer items, like skis! I don't have a lot of ordinary folks asking about this beauty but the Police and Hi-Way Patrol know what it is. 140 mph is no problem for this beast!
