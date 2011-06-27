Used 2011 Ford Taurus SHO Consumer Reviews

SHO is Great! NHChris , 08/11/2010 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Picked up my 2011 SHO last week and what a great car. Comfortable, quiet, great "get up and go," with decent or better gas mileage than the standard V6. The sync hands free call quality is the best I've seen/heard. Am still figuring out and playing with all the Sync features. Everyone that has sat in this car says the front seats are the most comfortable that they have ever sat in, and I agree (except that the headrest seems to stick too far forward for tall people). Who knows what the long term reliability of the car will be, but this car is very fun to drive (I have the SHO sport package) and I would highly recommend checking one out if you are in the market for a large sedan. Report Abuse

Love my SHO! NHChris , 08/15/2010 18 of 19 people found this review helpful Great car, picked up a week ago and really enjoy it. Had an Infinity M35 prior, and this car is equally as nice for thousands less. Very comfortable, very quiet, fun to drive with the SHO performance package.

When you say "I love my car"... M45STAR , 03/16/2018 SHO 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I could repeat the same details as the standard and optional parts listed on this car, but that is repetitive... so I will skip it in this review. I will say...everything on this vehicle is top notch, no issues and no regrets by buying this Ford Taurus SHO. I will also say that this is the safest, most exciting, most powerful, most impressive and most reliable vehicle I have ever had the pleasure of owning. I purchased my 2011 SHO 4 years ago today and I still can say "I love my car". When you can say you love your car after 4 years of payments, then it must be true love. I will continue to own this SHO for as long as it lasts... maybe another 10 years. But if it can't be driven anymore, I will gladly step up to the next Ford Taurus SHO. Yes, it is true love. I won't settle for anything less. I LOVE MY SHO! UPDATE: Edmunds wanted to know if I still would recommend my SHO and suggested updating this review. I would highly recommend the 2011 Ford Taurus SHO to anyone who wants a bit of luxury combined with a powerful, fast car. Nothing has changed since my original review and to this day, I still LOVE driving my SHO. I will definitely continue driving it until the day it doesn't drive anymore. That may be within the next 10 years. Maybe even longer. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Good acceleration, not as fun as Speed 6 or G8 GXP costeld , 06/02/2012 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I may be one of the few people who have owned a Mazdaspeed 6, a new Taurus SHO, and a Pontiac G8 GXP with manual. I lost the Speed 6 in a divorce, downgraded for a while to a police interceptor (fun to abuse b/c its cheap), then bought a 2011 Taurus SHO with performance package in october of 2010. Mine had most options, only lacking adaptive cruise control (I think). I got a good deal on it (had to cross shop 4 dealers from 200 to 1000 miles away), but walked out $8000 under MSRP. I loved all the luxury features (not a Lincoln after all) and fresh styling. Overall a good value. However, I regretted not buying the G8 gxp instead (was hard to find) and eventually sold SHO for the GXP.