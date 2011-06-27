Used 2011 Ford Taurus SHO Consumer Reviews
SHO is Great!
Picked up my 2011 SHO last week and what a great car. Comfortable, quiet, great "get up and go," with decent or better gas mileage than the standard V6. The sync hands free call quality is the best I've seen/heard. Am still figuring out and playing with all the Sync features. Everyone that has sat in this car says the front seats are the most comfortable that they have ever sat in, and I agree (except that the headrest seems to stick too far forward for tall people). Who knows what the long term reliability of the car will be, but this car is very fun to drive (I have the SHO sport package) and I would highly recommend checking one out if you are in the market for a large sedan.
Love my SHO!
Great car, picked up a week ago and really enjoy it. Had an Infinity M35 prior, and this car is equally as nice for thousands less. Very comfortable, very quiet, fun to drive with the SHO performance package.
When you say "I love my car"...
I could repeat the same details as the standard and optional parts listed on this car, but that is repetitive... so I will skip it in this review. I will say...everything on this vehicle is top notch, no issues and no regrets by buying this Ford Taurus SHO. I will also say that this is the safest, most exciting, most powerful, most impressive and most reliable vehicle I have ever had the pleasure of owning. I purchased my 2011 SHO 4 years ago today and I still can say "I love my car". When you can say you love your car after 4 years of payments, then it must be true love. I will continue to own this SHO for as long as it lasts... maybe another 10 years. But if it can't be driven anymore, I will gladly step up to the next Ford Taurus SHO. Yes, it is true love. I won't settle for anything less. I LOVE MY SHO! UPDATE: Edmunds wanted to know if I still would recommend my SHO and suggested updating this review. I would highly recommend the 2011 Ford Taurus SHO to anyone who wants a bit of luxury combined with a powerful, fast car. Nothing has changed since my original review and to this day, I still LOVE driving my SHO. I will definitely continue driving it until the day it doesn't drive anymore. That may be within the next 10 years. Maybe even longer.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Good acceleration, not as fun as Speed 6 or G8 GXP
I may be one of the few people who have owned a Mazdaspeed 6, a new Taurus SHO, and a Pontiac G8 GXP with manual. I lost the Speed 6 in a divorce, downgraded for a while to a police interceptor (fun to abuse b/c its cheap), then bought a 2011 Taurus SHO with performance package in october of 2010. Mine had most options, only lacking adaptive cruise control (I think). I got a good deal on it (had to cross shop 4 dealers from 200 to 1000 miles away), but walked out $8000 under MSRP. I loved all the luxury features (not a Lincoln after all) and fresh styling. Overall a good value. However, I regretted not buying the G8 gxp instead (was hard to find) and eventually sold SHO for the GXP.
Very Pleased
Very Glad I bought this car. Handling defies its size and the ride is that of a limo's. Trunk is massive and the styling is very sexy in and out.
Sponsored cars related to the Taurus
Related Used 2011 Ford Taurus SHO info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner