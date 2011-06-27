Used 2004 Ford Taurus Sedan Consumer Reviews
Thanks to this car, 5 people survived a rollover crash....
I am a big fan of this car...Nothing much to write except that it is because of this Ford Taurus SEL that our whole family is alive right now......We survived a rollover crash and all came out without a scratch...the car was considered totalled and with the safety features that Ford has installed in this vehicle I am alive right now to write about it...amazingly to say the least...Thank you....
Very good
Have had this car about 5 years and have found it to be very reliable. Corrosion resistance has been very good, as we live in the rust belt and on a dirt road. Car has about 130k on it. One weak point on this car is the rear coil springs. They sag prematurely even with no load in the rear and cause the tires to wear unevenly. We've had no mechanical problems with the transmission, though I wouldn't consider it a top performer compared to others in its class. Gas mileage is adequate but, again, I think others in it's class do better. The styling and road hugging ability is about as exciting as vanilla, but it gets you where you need to go.
2004 Tardus
I bought a 2004 Taurus SE 3.0L. I paid $400 for it. Second owner. I put new rear brakes in myself for $124. I bought the car at 209000. It's now up to 306000, all highway km. The windows quit working at one point, simple design flaw in the boot between car and drivers door. 10 min fix have windows working. This car will not stop. Still doesn't leak oil, shifts nice. The car is still tight. It's alright for comfort and the road noise is rather quiet. I doubt I'll buy another, but this car doesn't owe me a dime.
Very Reliable well built car!
Since new, this car has not had one issue or problem. There is not a squeak or rattle to be found. Very reliable comfortable car. Safe. You can't go wrong for the price with these cars. Proud to own another Ford and will purchase one again!
Dependable Taurus? not so much
I bought this car 5 years ago, one other person had used it, it had about 15,000 miles on it but it was in very good condition. My parents told me it was a dependable car, and since I was 22 at the time I knew so little about cars and trusted their judgment, and knew I it would take me a while to get through college, so dependable seemed ideal. Even if I was already a little wary of Fords, and the color is awful. A year and a half after I bought it we paid $800 to fix a problem with the transmission. Now it appears the transmission may need fixed again, maybe even replaced. It has difficulty shifting gears, which can be nerve wracking when you are trying to get onto a freeway.
