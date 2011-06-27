Used 2003 Ford Taurus Sedan Consumer Reviews
Best Car ever
This was our first new car. From day one it has been awesome. Now almost 10 years and 244,000 miles later it continues to do whatever is asked of it. The Duratec 24v 3.0 is quite trouble free. It still has the original starter, alternator, and water pump. The trans is the same one it came with in 2003 and has never gave an issue shifting. Take care of your car and it will take care of you. Oil changes every 5k, trans fluid change, and fuel filter every 30k, coolant every 100k. Why I would ever buy a import after owning this car? It made us a Ford family for life.
Not the best I've had
When I did the research, it seemed the Taurus, might be a good choice. The interior though dated, is nice and the seats are comfy and most creature comforts are there, with a few extras like a power driver side seat. Gas mileage isn't the best at about 26mpg on the highway and about 17mpg in traffic. I did see 28mpg on the highway, but that was only with real gas without the ethanol, which was expected. Everything seemed okay until one day, without warning, the transmission gave out in the middle of highway 441. I had it rebuilt, to the tune of $2700 dollars only for it to go out again exactly 6 months later. This will be the last Ford or Chevy I buy.
Love my Taurus
I have nothing but good things to say about my Taurus completely dependable I have 173k mi. only cost i had was regular service changing plugs gas filter etc as specified in manual the only part that needed replacement more then once was the from stabilizer bar other than that it rides like a gem and i am proud to own a ford and it's American and i came from the saabs Nissans volvos.
Best American car we've ever had.
I've had problems with Ford's in the past. Got this car for free, but it needed a lot of TLC because the previous owner neglected it. Bought and installed the parts myself, never had a problem with it. This car is absolutely amazing, nothing else like it. Just turned 100k miles and still running strong.
Pretty decent
Going from a '97 Acura 2.5 TL to a 2003 Taurus was a bit different at first. I miss the sunroof and leather seats and climate control system my Acura had. Overall, I am very satisfied with my Royal Blue 2003 Taurus SE. I bought it on Valentine's Day 2012 and almost a year later and more than 20,000 miles putting it at 130,000 miles, I've only had to replace the starter, alternator, and battery which were all under warranty from JD Byrider (hence the 1 star for value because I'm overpaying for it). I have driven it from Jackson, MS to New Orleans and to Ole Miss numerous times and it has not failed me. Will keep til I can get a brand new black Ford Taurus SHO.
Sponsored cars related to the Taurus
Related Used 2003 Ford Taurus Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner