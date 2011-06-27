Used 2000 Ford Taurus Wagon Consumer Reviews

Faithful Family Hauler popperoni2 , 06/07/2012 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I bought my wagon used in 2002, with 18,000 miles on it. It now has over 163,000 miles and is my 24 y.o. son's daily driver. With routine maintenance, I've never had any major failures. Still has the original tranny. AC blows cold. I commuted 35 miles (each way) daily for 3 years with no problems. It survived three years of being a primary driver for 2 different high schoolers, and four years as a frat beer hauler. It's been loaded for multiple college move-ins and move-outs. Even hauled a trailer full of furniture from Mich. to D.C. Still looks good, inside and out. Just today, it completed a 120-mile trip without a hitch. It's a great car. Report Abuse

Taurus Wagon: backup car/ recreational car twedt3304 , 05/05/2013 7 of 8 people found this review helpful Ive had the car since 2002 and gets driven about once a month When I dont drive my 09 focus coupe. Its a great recreational car: I go camping in it: Just fold down the back seats flat and you have a perfect bed, with plenty of head room left for a 5' 7" guy and my kid. Another great thing is the fact is seats 8 comfortably. Overall very comfortable and great build quality, other than my son says it looks like a potato. I Highly recommend it if Your looking for a Family or recreational car.

Prayerfully on borrowed time. Susie Q , 11/09/2008 6 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought this car new because Ford offered me a deal on my dead 4 year old Windstar. 8 Yrs later, it now has 226k miles on it (everything works). Need I say more? It gets 30 mpg on the hwy. Always used Mobile 1. Replaced the brakes annually due to driving hard and often. A few sensor problems. As precaution replaced the S belt at 100k. Mechanically sound & no big issues other than suspension wear & tear. My kids are driving their own cars now & other than wanting a fun car to drive, I can't justify replacing it. (the kids borrow the Taurus when their cars breakdown-go figure!) I'm hoping & praying she makes it to 300k miles. I'll let you know when she does!

Roomy but no power maryann , 01/17/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful We needed a roomier car than my Honda Accord for our growing family. The Taurus wagon was a great fit for all four plus a 50 lb. dog. I was grateful for selecting it over an SUV when we avoided a head on collision through emergency handling in New Brunswick Canada. The car was loaded for a 2-week vacation with luggage carrier on top. We absolutely would have rolled over in an SUV. The car (and driver) performed beautifully under extreme conditions. Negatives: this car eats brake pads for lunch and I'm no pedal to the metal driver, no rabbit starts and stops. On several occasions, the car has stalled on the highway and no mechanic has been able to diagnose the problem.