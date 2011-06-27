Used 2000 Ford Taurus Wagon Consumer Reviews
Faithful Family Hauler
I bought my wagon used in 2002, with 18,000 miles on it. It now has over 163,000 miles and is my 24 y.o. son's daily driver. With routine maintenance, I've never had any major failures. Still has the original tranny. AC blows cold. I commuted 35 miles (each way) daily for 3 years with no problems. It survived three years of being a primary driver for 2 different high schoolers, and four years as a frat beer hauler. It's been loaded for multiple college move-ins and move-outs. Even hauled a trailer full of furniture from Mich. to D.C. Still looks good, inside and out. Just today, it completed a 120-mile trip without a hitch. It's a great car.
Taurus Wagon: backup car/ recreational car
Ive had the car since 2002 and gets driven about once a month When I dont drive my 09 focus coupe. Its a great recreational car: I go camping in it: Just fold down the back seats flat and you have a perfect bed, with plenty of head room left for a 5' 7" guy and my kid. Another great thing is the fact is seats 8 comfortably. Overall very comfortable and great build quality, other than my son says it looks like a potato. I Highly recommend it if Your looking for a Family or recreational car.
Prayerfully on borrowed time.
I bought this car new because Ford offered me a deal on my dead 4 year old Windstar. 8 Yrs later, it now has 226k miles on it (everything works). Need I say more? It gets 30 mpg on the hwy. Always used Mobile 1. Replaced the brakes annually due to driving hard and often. A few sensor problems. As precaution replaced the S belt at 100k. Mechanically sound & no big issues other than suspension wear & tear. My kids are driving their own cars now & other than wanting a fun car to drive, I can't justify replacing it. (the kids borrow the Taurus when their cars breakdown-go figure!) I'm hoping & praying she makes it to 300k miles. I'll let you know when she does!
Roomy but no power
We needed a roomier car than my Honda Accord for our growing family. The Taurus wagon was a great fit for all four plus a 50 lb. dog. I was grateful for selecting it over an SUV when we avoided a head on collision through emergency handling in New Brunswick Canada. The car was loaded for a 2-week vacation with luggage carrier on top. We absolutely would have rolled over in an SUV. The car (and driver) performed beautifully under extreme conditions. Negatives: this car eats brake pads for lunch and I'm no pedal to the metal driver, no rabbit starts and stops. On several occasions, the car has stalled on the highway and no mechanic has been able to diagnose the problem.
Great Car, Seats8, Holds More than SUV!!
I purchased this car as an alternative to a minivan or SUV. Loved the fact that it seats 8 (three front row seat belts, three second row, and two more with flip up third row seat.) The wide opening at the back is amazing - held more than our minivan or previous SUV when hauling furniture, kids, building materials, etc. Car was VERY reliable, just oil changes and basic maintenance. This car was an EXCELLENT value for us. Planned to keep it just a couple years but can't bear to part with it - it's been a great all-around car!
Sponsored cars related to the Taurus
Related Used 2000 Ford Taurus Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner