Used 1994 Ford Taurus Sedan Consumer Reviews
Still Ticking
My Taurus has 198k and it is still running strong. I only have minor problems with it. The engine is still strong, though I do need to replace the transmission gasket soon. I think with the amount of miles on the engine it should not be running this smoothly. The only things I've bought since I got it were the average things that you always have to fix on any car.
Can't Decide Whether to Love it or Hate it
Bought it with 56K miles on it 81K on it now and it ran strong for the first year The car always pulls to one side so I had the tires aligned Turned out the entire front end (suspension, swaybar, springs) were shot Replaced those and all the tires for around 1800 Car still pulls to one side <.< Replaced water pump, radiator (twice), a short of an exposed electrical bundle near the firewall, tranny went out at 75K due to a leak at the tranny pan. Unknowingly drove it bone dry in inner city traffic. Had a used one put in for 1500. Tranny pan still leaks. Leaks a quart of oil a month from the valve cover. Needs a new timing chain gasket. Interior rattles and squeaks enough to make a man crazy.
EXCELLENT CAR!!!
This car is excellent and fun to drive! It has 120,000 miles on it and still runs like a BRAND NEW car! I have had no problems whatsoever with this car. I would not hesitate to drive this car across country and back right now. It has plenty of power to pass anyone since it is very fast, and the styling is very good looking! I will ALWAYS drive a Ford and believe they will last and are the best cars on the market. All you people who complain about your cars must not take care of them because if you take car of your car, it WILL last you forever!
A pig's breakfast of a car
My car's transmission croaked at 68k, A/C gave up the ghost at 70K, and the engine was scrap at 105k due to the chronic head gasket failure problem on Ford's 3.8 engines of this era. Along the way, numerous other problems-a bad motor mount,power window failures, & fragile plastic interior bits added richness to my Ford ownership experience. Only good thing I can say is that the heap was so bland & inconspicuous that I never got a speeding ticket. It ws like being invisible out there.
Piece of Junk
Bought this car with 116k miles. Almost immediatly had to replace the radiator, power steering, oil pan and valve gaskets, and both rear bushings. Gets terrible gas mileage, transmission slips, check engine light is always on, rides like crap, 3.0l v- 6 is painfully slow, and every interior piece sqeaks and rattles to the point I want to kill myself.
