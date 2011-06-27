Used 1992 Ford Taurus SHO Consumer Reviews
This is NOT your Fathers Ford - the SHO
While still put in the ranks of a "Taurus" for far too many classifications (like parts, and even this Edmunds Rating) the SHO is in a class by itselt. The 5-speed high performance engine and interior and exterior design set is apart from the "other" Taurus Fords. At a 1992 sticker price of $28,000 this car was not for the weak of pocketbook. The car to own and drive has been a dream -- every day. 135,000mi and still gowing STRONG!
Fun 4 door with some power
I bought my 1992 Ford Taurus SHO from an older family that wanted to get something different for their daughter. The car needed an ignition module and a tuneup. Tuneups on these cars are definitely not as easy as a Mustang or Camaro. I got the car with 160k on it. Fixed the problems and man this thing moves out pretty good. I have driven it on 4 trips already. They rate this car at 26mpg highway. But I averaged 32mpg on a 220 mile trip. Not too bad. The previous owner had removed the exhaust resonator on it. Definitely made the exhaust very distinctive. Definitely been a fun car! And reliable!
Awesome Engine...too bad it's in a Ford!
Bought this car from a private owner in 1998 w/71,000 miles on it. Put another 70,000 on it before selling it in 2001. Hands down the Yamaha 3.0 liter is one of the finest 24v V-6's ever made. It's a darn shame they stopped making it. The worst part about this car is the taurus guts. A total piece of garbage. I spent thousands keeping this car absolutely perfect and it still had some small problems when I sold it. It ate struts, brakes, batteries, clutches and had a myriade of electrical problems.
