Used 1992 Ford Taurus SHO Consumer Reviews

This is NOT your Fathers Ford - the SHO HWmR , 09/28/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful While still put in the ranks of a "Taurus" for far too many classifications (like parts, and even this Edmunds Rating) the SHO is in a class by itselt. The 5-speed high performance engine and interior and exterior design set is apart from the "other" Taurus Fords. At a 1992 sticker price of $28,000 this car was not for the weak of pocketbook. The car to own and drive has been a dream -- every day. 135,000mi and still gowing STRONG!

Fun 4 door with some power CordiaDOHC , 10/27/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my 1992 Ford Taurus SHO from an older family that wanted to get something different for their daughter. The car needed an ignition module and a tuneup. Tuneups on these cars are definitely not as easy as a Mustang or Camaro. I got the car with 160k on it. Fixed the problems and man this thing moves out pretty good. I have driven it on 4 trips already. They rate this car at 26mpg highway. But I averaged 32mpg on a 220 mile trip. Not too bad. The previous owner had removed the exhaust resonator on it. Definitely made the exhaust very distinctive. Definitely been a fun car! And reliable!