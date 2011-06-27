  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Taurus
  4. Used 1992 Ford Taurus
  5. Used 1992 Ford Taurus SHO
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1992 Ford Taurus SHO Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Taurus
5(33%)4(67%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Tauruses for sale
List Price Estimate
$757 - $1,851
Used Taurus for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

This is NOT your Fathers Ford - the SHO

HWmR, 09/28/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

While still put in the ranks of a "Taurus" for far too many classifications (like parts, and even this Edmunds Rating) the SHO is in a class by itselt. The 5-speed high performance engine and interior and exterior design set is apart from the "other" Taurus Fords. At a 1992 sticker price of $28,000 this car was not for the weak of pocketbook. The car to own and drive has been a dream -- every day. 135,000mi and still gowing STRONG!

Report Abuse

Fun 4 door with some power

CordiaDOHC, 10/27/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought my 1992 Ford Taurus SHO from an older family that wanted to get something different for their daughter. The car needed an ignition module and a tuneup. Tuneups on these cars are definitely not as easy as a Mustang or Camaro. I got the car with 160k on it. Fixed the problems and man this thing moves out pretty good. I have driven it on 4 trips already. They rate this car at 26mpg highway. But I averaged 32mpg on a 220 mile trip. Not too bad. The previous owner had removed the exhaust resonator on it. Definitely made the exhaust very distinctive. Definitely been a fun car! And reliable!

Report Abuse

Awesome Engine...too bad it's in a Ford!

18Driver, 09/01/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Bought this car from a private owner in 1998 w/71,000 miles on it. Put another 70,000 on it before selling it in 2001. Hands down the Yamaha 3.0 liter is one of the finest 24v V-6's ever made. It's a darn shame they stopped making it. The worst part about this car is the taurus guts. A total piece of garbage. I spent thousands keeping this car absolutely perfect and it still had some small problems when I sold it. It ate struts, brakes, batteries, clutches and had a myriade of electrical problems.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Tauruses for sale

Related Used 1992 Ford Taurus SHO info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles