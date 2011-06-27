Used 1991 Ford Taurus SHO Consumer Reviews
Never Again
This was a great performing car. Fast, handled great and very comfortable. However, after 6 months, the transmission went out. I took it to a Ford dealer in to have it fixed. $2500. They said it would be guaranteed and covered at any Ford dealer in the US. Well, I moved to GA and the transmission went out again. Dealer said it was my fault for not checking the trans fluid. It was a manual and there was no way of checking it. I had it repaired again. $2500 again. 10 miles after the warranty was up, it went out again and they would not fix it unless I paid another $2500. I gave the car away at that point.
great car
this car is fast, fun, and looks great. It has great performance, rides and handles exellent, and gets decent gas mileage.
My SHO review.
I have only owned the car for 4 months and I have follen in love with it.The sho is a total driving machine really! In the few months I owned it one thing broke. It was the intermidet pipe but thats it...
This is not your fathers sho
I have been a sho owner senice 1997 and it has been a love hate relateshoip since day one. The car is one of the fast best looking fun to drive cars on the road. But on the other side of the coin unless you enjoy turning your own wreches you will be your meches best friends. My car eats front brake like they are made of paper. About once a year I have a problem that I must take to my mechice to fix(crank pos. senor,clutch). But be side that it has been a great car to own.
Taurus SHO 91 1/2 great car !
My brother bought his Ford Taurus SHO brand new in 1991.Since my brother is serving in the military between the Iraq war and his new duty station in Japan force him to give the SHO keys to me.Our experience with this car is the best ever not toyota or honda can come close to it.Regular maintance was most of the expenses.Right now our SHO has 160,000 miles and feels like new.At 140,000 new clutch,water pump,brakes,fuel pump,high performance exaust, alternator, timing belt, tires, paint job, tuned up, front bearings and oil changes. All this maintenance is regular for any type of car including imports. My final words excellent car built tough to last until 300,000 or more.
Sponsored cars related to the Taurus
Related Used 1991 Ford Taurus SHO info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner