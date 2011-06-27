  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Taurus
  4. Used 1991 Ford Taurus
  5. Used 1991 Ford Taurus SHO
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1991 Ford Taurus SHO Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 Taurus
5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
8 reviews
Write a review
See all Tauruses for sale
List Price Estimate
$757 - $1,851
Used Taurus for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Never Again

NEVER AGAIN, 08/11/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This was a great performing car. Fast, handled great and very comfortable. However, after 6 months, the transmission went out. I took it to a Ford dealer in to have it fixed. $2500. They said it would be guaranteed and covered at any Ford dealer in the US. Well, I moved to GA and the transmission went out again. Dealer said it was my fault for not checking the trans fluid. It was a manual and there was no way of checking it. I had it repaired again. $2500 again. 10 miles after the warranty was up, it went out again and they would not fix it unless I paid another $2500. I gave the car away at that point.

Report Abuse

great car

tdrummer8, 10/15/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

this car is fast, fun, and looks great. It has great performance, rides and handles exellent, and gets decent gas mileage.

Report Abuse

My SHO review.

Daniel Gagne, 11/27/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have only owned the car for 4 months and I have follen in love with it.The sho is a total driving machine really! In the few months I owned it one thing broke. It was the intermidet pipe but thats it...

Report Abuse

This is not your fathers sho

James H. Murray, 02/17/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have been a sho owner senice 1997 and it has been a love hate relateshoip since day one. The car is one of the fast best looking fun to drive cars on the road. But on the other side of the coin unless you enjoy turning your own wreches you will be your meches best friends. My car eats front brake like they are made of paper. About once a year I have a problem that I must take to my mechice to fix(crank pos. senor,clutch). But be side that it has been a great car to own.

Report Abuse

Taurus SHO 91 1/2 great car !

Ike, 08/14/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

My brother bought his Ford Taurus SHO brand new in 1991.Since my brother is serving in the military between the Iraq war and his new duty station in Japan force him to give the SHO keys to me.Our experience with this car is the best ever not toyota or honda can come close to it.Regular maintance was most of the expenses.Right now our SHO has 160,000 miles and feels like new.At 140,000 new clutch,water pump,brakes,fuel pump,high performance exaust, alternator, timing belt, tires, paint job, tuned up, front bearings and oil changes. All this maintenance is regular for any type of car including imports. My final words excellent car built tough to last until 300,000 or more.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Tauruses for sale

Related Used 1991 Ford Taurus SHO info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles