Used 1991 Ford Taurus SHO Consumer Reviews

Never Again NEVER AGAIN , 08/11/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This was a great performing car. Fast, handled great and very comfortable. However, after 6 months, the transmission went out. I took it to a Ford dealer in to have it fixed. $2500. They said it would be guaranteed and covered at any Ford dealer in the US. Well, I moved to GA and the transmission went out again. Dealer said it was my fault for not checking the trans fluid. It was a manual and there was no way of checking it. I had it repaired again. $2500 again. 10 miles after the warranty was up, it went out again and they would not fix it unless I paid another $2500. I gave the car away at that point. Report Abuse

great car tdrummer8 , 10/15/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful this car is fast, fun, and looks great. It has great performance, rides and handles exellent, and gets decent gas mileage. Report Abuse

My SHO review. Daniel Gagne , 11/27/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have only owned the car for 4 months and I have follen in love with it.The sho is a total driving machine really! In the few months I owned it one thing broke. It was the intermidet pipe but thats it... Report Abuse

This is not your fathers sho James H. Murray , 02/17/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have been a sho owner senice 1997 and it has been a love hate relateshoip since day one. The car is one of the fast best looking fun to drive cars on the road. But on the other side of the coin unless you enjoy turning your own wreches you will be your meches best friends. My car eats front brake like they are made of paper. About once a year I have a problem that I must take to my mechice to fix(crank pos. senor,clutch). But be side that it has been a great car to own. Report Abuse