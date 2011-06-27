Used 1990 Ford Taurus SHO Consumer Reviews
the sleeper
I bought my SHO used in 97. It had less than 70,000 miles. I still have it today it has over 100,000 miles and it still runs like a champ.The 5 speed is great and is the only taurus to hang with the mustangs. I've had no major problems with it.I'm thinking of hanging on to it maybe it will be a collectors item someday.
Fun car, but pricey to repair
Watch out for *expensive* replacement parts for this car-- the body and interior may be a Taurus (ie, cheap mass-manufactured parts), but the engine was low-volume... There aren't a large number of aftermarket suppliers for this car, so engine parts are expensive. Qualified repair shops are also tough to find...
A Ford with WARP DRIVE.
I have now owned by SHO for 5 years - it is one fast car - modify just a little and it gets down right scary. Too bad it has a ford body - if the car was built like the engine it would be a guaranteed hit - but I still love it - nothing can keep up with it. I am now restoring the body [only part that needs work!]. It was the success that almost was a hit...
Fast and quick
A fast 5-speed car with great handling with good high preformance car. Bad for tranmission problems because I put in 2 of them and the trans when it breaks it leaks on the clutch making it a replacment too. Hard on the front drive axels being replaced about 3 times too. Motor is still great and not burning oil or knocking on startup.
one sweet car
This is possibly one of the best cars I have ever owned. It is fast, fun, easy to modify(I have a supercharged one with over 530hp and it runs 12.8s at the 1/4). And when you want it too it hauls your family to where they want to go.
