Used 1990 Ford Taurus SHO Consumer Reviews

the sleeper mack , 04/09/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought my SHO used in 97. It had less than 70,000 miles. I still have it today it has over 100,000 miles and it still runs like a champ.The 5 speed is great and is the only taurus to hang with the mustangs. I've had no major problems with it.I'm thinking of hanging on to it maybe it will be a collectors item someday.

Fun car, but pricey to repair Melchior , 04/13/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Watch out for *expensive* replacement parts for this car-- the body and interior may be a Taurus (ie, cheap mass-manufactured parts), but the engine was low-volume... There aren't a large number of aftermarket suppliers for this car, so engine parts are expensive. Qualified repair shops are also tough to find...

A Ford with WARP DRIVE. Dave B - Canada , 01/04/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have now owned by SHO for 5 years - it is one fast car - modify just a little and it gets down right scary. Too bad it has a ford body - if the car was built like the engine it would be a guaranteed hit - but I still love it - nothing can keep up with it. I am now restoring the body [only part that needs work!]. It was the success that almost was a hit...

Fast and quick Stepheng , 07/11/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful A fast 5-speed car with great handling with good high preformance car. Bad for tranmission problems because I put in 2 of them and the trans when it breaks it leaks on the clutch making it a replacment too. Hard on the front drive axels being replaced about 3 times too. Motor is still great and not burning oil or knocking on startup.