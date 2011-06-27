2019 Ford Shelby GT350 Consumer Reviews
Len, 12/20/2019
R 2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M)
9 of 9 people found this review helpful
I was considering purchase BMW M2 or M4, Audi RS5 and AMG C63 S Merce. But after driving Shelby GT350 it was no brainer for me. All these german cars with options(which are must have) go quickly to $90-100 range. I purchased new GT350 for much less and handling and performance of this car is in par if not better, not to mention it has true manual transmission and naturally aspired V8 engine. Good for you Ford!!!
Dream car
G. Schwartz, 06/22/2019
2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M)
12 of 13 people found this review helpful
World class sports car for far less cost than many less capable exotics. Genuine street legal road racer. Perfect combination of power, suspension, steering, brakes, trans. And the exhaust - pure unbridled joy. I may never use the radio.
Excellent
AMG , 12/25/2019
2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M)
2 of 3 people found this review helpful
Great job,
Rev It Up
Mustang Bobbie, 04/01/2020
2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M)
2 of 3 people found this review helpful
This car is superb
Abi's answers and reviews
Abigail Bray-Crews, 01/28/2020
2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful
nice car and good quality.
