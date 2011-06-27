2019 Ford Shelby GT350 Consumer Reviews

Len , 12/20/2019 R 2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M)

9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I was considering purchase BMW M2 or M4, Audi RS5 and AMG C63 S Merce. But after driving Shelby GT350 it was no brainer for me. All these german cars with options(which are must have) go quickly to $90-100 range. I purchased new GT350 for much less and handling and performance of this car is in par if not better, not to mention it has true manual transmission and naturally aspired V8 engine. Good for you Ford!!!