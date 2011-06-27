  1. Home
Used 2008 Ford Ranger Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 Ranger
Who needs luxory

Dr. Witt, 04/09/2010
I love all these people that complain about how the ranger is simple and outdated. Technology means nothing when your vehicle is in the shop because the state of the art traction control system has a computer malfunction. This truck is always reliable because of its simplicity which is reflected in the low price. You can easily spend more money for a Toyota Tacoma but at the end of the day the ranger is more reliable and will get you from a to b for less money. They are also very easy to do self repairs on which also saves money. If you want luxury buy a lexus they cost just about the same as one of those loaded cushy f150s

Easy to work on

Jason, 12/26/2015
XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M)
My second ranger, bought first one new in 99 and drove it 14 years. This one is AUTO with CC. It was wrecked, but I've had no issues. The 2.3L is pretty pathetic, but I get 25+ mpg. The parts are cheap and it's easy to work on, simple is good. I bought it with 45K in 2010 and put 50K on it. The only thing that broke was the heater/AC fan clicks if not adjusted right after riding on a bumpy road. I've changed front rotors, breaks and bearings, all the shocks and struts, the rear diff fluid, AT fuild and filter, plugs and wires, and flushed radiator. I did cause a steering pump leak by putting radiator flush in it, but they're only 60 bucks. It is VERY easy to work on, I am not a mechanic. I've towed/loaded heavy stuff and ripped up stumps. She will run. It's really small on the inside. Rangers are awesome and reliable.

Old Dog, New Tricks

brettsgirl, 01/23/2009
There seems to be a lot of poor reviews out there for this aging little truck. My questions may be: What is the best selling compact pickup ever? What is the most "bang for the buck" that you can get out of a compact pickup? Believe me when I say that Ford Motor company is not without its reasons for keeping this little truck around. Money, and lots of it! I love my brawny little workhorse! After driving some of the competitor's overpirced products, I found myself with Ford again. People complain about the ride: well, it is actually a truck, not a thimbly little car, with a box, and cab! I can go places with my untouched Ranger that most big trucks wouldn't dare!

Best Work Truck On The Road

Bug-Man, 07/15/2009
If you do the reserch (actual consumer reviews)you will find the Ranger is far more reliable than the Tacoma or Chevy.Just wish it got a few more MPG's.A family member who works for Toyota has told me that Toyota's own internal quality testings show that in recent years Ford cars & trucks beats toyota's hands down!I cary apox. a 1000 pounds of equip.& get 17mpg.I did add a leaf spring. I get 21mpg unloaded.The king cab says it seat 5, lets get real unless its 5 skinny dwarfs you can seat 2 adults comfortablely.

Very good truck

George Dibble, 06/23/2016
XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M)
Very good truck. I've had this little ranger a little over two years and I've had no problems with it whatsoever. I would recommend this vehicle to anyone looking for a small pick up. The only downside is that it's towing capacity is Limited by it's four-cylinder engine.

