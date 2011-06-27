Used 1997 Ford Ranger Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Love my ranger

mapplema, 11/01/2011
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I purchased my 97 Ranger in 2004 with 75,000 miles, in 2011 it now has 145,000. The clutch needed replaced when we bought it, also had the slave plate fixed in 2009. Those were the 2 biggest expenses. Being in Ohio, rust has been my only enemy. I've replaced rusted broken parts as needed, and this thing still runs like a champ. You will be in the shop 2-3 times a year as it gets older, but they're not expensive trips. Gas mileage is excellent around 23-24 with mostly city driving.

I love my Ranger - hate to let it go

littlesimo, 02/25/2004
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I've owned mine for just short of five years now and not a single problem with it. I've changed the oil every 3K-4K miles and purchased a soft tonneau cover shortly after I bought it in 1999. With that, and the K&N airfilter and just keeping up on normal maintanence, its never steered me wrong. I just recently talked to a 2001 owner who has over 120K on his and he loves his as well...Rangers don't die.

Has never failed me

Kevin, 11/10/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This is my first truck. I got it when I turned 17 and it has been a great car. I don't take care of it and I drive it like I stole it, but it keeps on going. Starts every time and never leaves me stranded. I even wrecked it and I still drive it today without replacing anything but the windshield. It has some problems with the gas line. There is a crack in the filler neck hose so I lose gas onto the ground every time I put gas into it and I only get 17 mpg. It idles pretty rough too. Its pretty fast for a 4 cylinder with the the aero dynamics of a brick. Overall this has been a great truck and I'm content with it.

Awesome Ride

James, 01/14/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Bought for $2,800 with 118k miles. Have never had a problem except with neutral safety switch not making contact and shifter knob coming off (its the 5 speed manual 2.3L). Runs great and is very fun to drive. I'm not a big fan of the sag in the front, but that seems standard with most rangers of the time. It has problems with uphills but nothing major. You can get some serious bounce and slide out of the back which is fun on occasion. I have never gotten lower than 24.3 miles to the gallon and I keep up with it everytime I fill up. It came with 14 inch rims which is a shame because there are not that many off road tires for that size, but i can always upgrade. all in all, an awesome truck!

Reliable and fun

Daniel, 02/15/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I purchased my truck when I was 16 for 2000 dollers with 120,000 miles. Since then i've put another 90000 miles on it for a total of 210,000 miles with no major hitchs. The truck is quite peppy out of the hole but lacks top end power. I've had mine up to 110 on a long downhill stretch. Back end is a little light which makes it fun to slide around but scary when over driving a corner.My ranger is two wheel drive and will get stuck in grass if it is wet. This truck needs a limited slip deferential to counter this problem. Cabin of truck is spacious if you are under 6 foot tall. Over all if you are looking for a nice reliable truck this is it. 13 years, 210,000 miles later, and no rust.

