Used 1995 Ford Ranger Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Built FORD Tough xrodriguez , 08/09/2012 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I got my 1995 Ford Ranger XLT 2.3L as a hand me down form my mother. with 165,000 miles. It is a very reliable truck and it lives up to its reputation. I have had many electrical problems. Dome light failed to go off and I had to take off the bulbs myself with a rag....ouch. Also, the dash lighting is starting to go out, and the trip and mileage reading went out. Took it many long trips. Had a friend in a Camaro try to take my reputation away with the ladies in High School. When we got off road I showed him out. And for a 2.3 threw a little dust and rocks in his face. Though I wish the back had a little more room in the back. It is a shame that Rangers are being discontinued. It is a mistake

CANT GO WRONG Royal Bargo , 08/31/2015 XL 2dr Extended Cab SB 7 of 8 people found this review helpful I have had my ranger since i was 15 in 2005, it had roughly 120,000 mls on it and the motor look rough. At first i thought i made a 2,000 dollar mistake. I still have that truck now 2015, with over 500,000 mls on it. There aint a price on my old truck. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

1995 Ford Ranger glennwood , 12/10/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful My Ranger has been a reliable vehicle. However, it is gutless. Barely gets out of its own way. A/C and heater work great. Never overheats. Don't feel safe in it going over 70 MPH. Does not track well.

Satisfied if not Inspired Content , 04/05/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this truck with the 3.0 V6 wanting dependability and high utility I wanted reasonable milage and power. I had did not expect high performance from this truck. I have had few problems; nothing that stranded me. Maintenance parts are reasonably priced and available. I can depend on my truck to get me where I need to go day in and day out. The only real disappointment has been the performance of the 3.0. The mileage has been good but the acceleration is not much beyond the 2.3. I also have always been forced to use premium gas if I want to avoid serious knocking.