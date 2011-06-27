Used 1995 Ford Ranger Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Built FORD Tough

xrodriguez, 08/09/2012
I got my 1995 Ford Ranger XLT 2.3L as a hand me down form my mother. with 165,000 miles. It is a very reliable truck and it lives up to its reputation. I have had many electrical problems. Dome light failed to go off and I had to take off the bulbs myself with a rag....ouch. Also, the dash lighting is starting to go out, and the trip and mileage reading went out. Took it many long trips. Had a friend in a Camaro try to take my reputation away with the ladies in High School. When we got off road I showed him out. And for a 2.3 threw a little dust and rocks in his face. Though I wish the back had a little more room in the back. It is a shame that Rangers are being discontinued. It is a mistake

CANT GO WRONG

Royal Bargo, 08/31/2015
XL 2dr Extended Cab SB
I have had my ranger since i was 15 in 2005, it had roughly 120,000 mls on it and the motor look rough. At first i thought i made a 2,000 dollar mistake. I still have that truck now 2015, with over 500,000 mls on it. There aint a price on my old truck.

1995 Ford Ranger

glennwood, 12/10/2006
My Ranger has been a reliable vehicle. However, it is gutless. Barely gets out of its own way. A/C and heater work great. Never overheats. Don't feel safe in it going over 70 MPH. Does not track well.

Satisfied if not Inspired

Content, 04/05/2002
I bought this truck with the 3.0 V6 wanting dependability and high utility I wanted reasonable milage and power. I had did not expect high performance from this truck. I have had few problems; nothing that stranded me. Maintenance parts are reasonably priced and available. I can depend on my truck to get me where I need to go day in and day out. The only real disappointment has been the performance of the 3.0. The mileage has been good but the acceleration is not much beyond the 2.3. I also have always been forced to use premium gas if I want to avoid serious knocking.

no complaints at all

Denise Partika, 02/04/2010
We bought our ranger new in Aug. 95 it has been a reliable truck for pleasure and for work (rental clean ups). To this day my seats are still in good condition no rips or worn spots. I did have my windshield replaced 4 times. Mine has 185,000 miles on it. Doesn't use or leak oil, trans fluid or water. The suspension is still original no problems. Engine maintenance I had 1 fuel injector fail had it fixed no problems since. I replaced the perge container, starter, battery, couple hoses, brakes, repaired the gas tank filler hose. normal wear & tear stuff.

