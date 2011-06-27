Used 1993 Ford Ranger Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

93 ford ranger splash blackjackzach , 07/26/2009 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I have had this truck in our family for about 4 years so far, when we got it it had roughly 100,000 miles give or take and 4 years after words it has 212,856 miles and I am having the transmission rebuilt by myself because my oldest brother roasted 4th gear, input shaft, and the counter gear but he drove it like he stole it. I live in Illinois and it has no rust anywhere on it.it has the 3.0L v-6 a great engine, and the F27A 5-speed tranny.i would recommend this truck for anyone but you just cant find them anymore that's the main problem people have. Report Abuse

Ten years later, still going strong Kiwanda , 08/14/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought new in spring '93 and it's only at 96K now;still looks/runs about as good as new. Beyond regular maintenance we've done no repairs other than replace a cracked clutch slave and deal with the poorly-designed parking brake. All the heat shields have been removed after they started to fall off (or rattle) over the years. Note: this V6 burned about 1 qt oil every 1,500 miles since it was new-- Ford claimed this was "within spec" and it's never really changed. Re-torquing the intake manifold bolts seemed to help for a while, but it certainly didn't stop the oil use.

great truck! sinner_saved , 07/09/2002 4 of 5 people found this review helpful Ok, it's a little small, but I could always rely on this truck. I hauled music equipment, mountain bikes, and people in this bad boy, and I'm talking TRIPS! I had no reservations about taking it far from home for a getaway, and it was perfect for me and my girlfriend. Don't get this if you have kids, or if you're a big and tall type. The 93 ranger is WAY reliable and super easy to maintain. I would advise to get the king cab, however. It is a SMALL truck!

Amazing Truck, Why Ford stopped making them for Americans I don't know... countrydriven , 10/08/2013 3 of 4 people found this review helpful I purchased this vehicle as my 1st the summer of last year. The truck itself is truly one of a kind (rare with 4x4, automatic, flare-side & 3.0) and I was really amazed when it popped up at a dealer a mile from home. Initially there were a host of issues but Ford's engineering made the problems easy to fix. The previous owner had installed the rear shoes out of order causing the truck to not have rear brakes or emergency brakes. This also warped the front brakes in the process. Because of these issues I was able to haggle the truck down to 3200$. The brake job cost me 80$ for everything via rockauto and a tune up was another 80$ too. Truck has 220k miles, on org. Eng&trans w/10k on tune/brak