Used 1996 Ford Probe Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 1996 Probe
4.2
37 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Nice Little Car

Don, 12/06/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

She's a nice little car, but lately she's been trying to nickel-and-dime me like crazy. I've got an oil leak somewhere, warm air is intermittent, the Airbag light intermittently flashes, the left side stereo speakers don't work 99% of the time.

Should I have the water pump replaced?

jahmn, 07/20/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This car has been fantastic. Now I have my 1st original part to replace per maintenance - the timing belt at now 60,000 miles. The mechanic suggested doing the water pump also, but there is no indication of wear or imminent failure. A logical suggestion, but are water pumps a problem with this car? I drove it down to the local classic car/hot-rod parade and got waved into it. There were people asking how it could be a Ford (never seen one). They could not believe Ford made such a good looking car. I am the original owner and ordered 5-speed manual, hot-rod red, 16" wide/chrome wheels. It still gets lots of looks. Nothing corners as well as this car - freaks people out.

Turning out to be expensive

Brian, 04/29/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought this car for 2,500 back in may and have had to spend another 3,000 in repairs. its turning into such a hassle. when it's running good it's a great car. pretty quick, very good handling, but once again not very reliable.

Probes respond to attention

classic probe, 07/26/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Having owned a probe v6 gt for 12 years, I must say its been really reliable as a day to day driver. The only problem, which caused the car not to start, was a faulty distributor module, which is an integral part of the Mitsubishi distributor used in these vehicles, {a known problem} once replaced at 163,000 km the car is running really well. I made it a habit to flush the oil at 20k intervals, while servicing the car at 5000klm intervals, and I only use Mobil 1 5w- 50 synthetic oil, k and n oil and air filters, and castrol synthetic 75w gear oil. The flush I use for the engine is liquid moly, and is very effective, hence no lifter noise! I replaced the cam belt, idlers, water pump and plugs, re book.

Lori's Car

Lori1985, 09/25/2003
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

I love my Probe. I have my car for over a year and a half and have had few problems with it. Until recently, the only repairs I have had were for the air conditioner and air bag light. Other than that, my car has ran pretty good. Like I said, I love my car!

Research Similar Vehicles