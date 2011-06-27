  1. Home
2020 Ford Mustang Consumer Reviews

5(87%)4(0%)3(0%)2(13%)1(0%)
4.6
8 reviews
EcoBoost High Performance Package Above The Rest

Jason D. , 12/31/2019
EcoBoost Premium 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
40 of 40 people found this review helpful

I bought the 2020 EcoBoost HPP 3 Months ago. Was the first owner of one in my state. This car can move. It has a lot of power and accelerates very quickly. It handles corners very strongly and blind spots are non existent. Feels great when accelerating and on corners. Loaded with modern convenience. Never have I had more compliments on any vehicle I’ve ever owned in 43 years. I would buy it again and again.

OUTSTANDING

MAENUN, 04/04/2020
EcoBoost 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
22 of 22 people found this review helpful

I have this car now 4 months, 6000 miles! Best car ever i have last 50 years! Perfect for me, pleasure, also functional for my daily needs! Shopping! Nice car, perfect for me and my wife, not to expensive, lot of fun for the money!

Love my mustang

Maryann, 06/21/2020
EcoBoost 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Car has tons of power I purchased the EcoBoost engine . Good gas mileage. Beautiful vehicle

Gift Pony

Keeko, 05/25/2020
GT Premium 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
8 of 10 people found this review helpful

This is truly a muscle car in this GT model. Be prepared for a new driving experience!

Love it

Mustang girl, 05/14/2020
GT Premium 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
9 of 14 people found this review helpful

So far I love everything about it

