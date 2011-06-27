2020 Ford Mustang Consumer Reviews
EcoBoost High Performance Package Above The Rest
I bought the 2020 EcoBoost HPP 3 Months ago. Was the first owner of one in my state. This car can move. It has a lot of power and accelerates very quickly. It handles corners very strongly and blind spots are non existent. Feels great when accelerating and on corners. Loaded with modern convenience. Never have I had more compliments on any vehicle I’ve ever owned in 43 years. I would buy it again and again.
OUTSTANDING
I have this car now 4 months, 6000 miles! Best car ever i have last 50 years! Perfect for me, pleasure, also functional for my daily needs! Shopping! Nice car, perfect for me and my wife, not to expensive, lot of fun for the money!
Love my mustang
Car has tons of power I purchased the EcoBoost engine . Good gas mileage. Beautiful vehicle
Gift Pony
This is truly a muscle car in this GT model. Be prepared for a new driving experience!
Love it
So far I love everything about it
