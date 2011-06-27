Used 2013 Ford Mustang Convertible Consumer Reviews
Awesome machine
We have put 24000 miles on our 2013 mustang. It has really exceeded our expectations. The tires are barely worn. I just rotated them. It feels like it is glued to the road in turns. It is heavy and powerful a 3.7 liter that gets 21 miles to the gallon in city driving. Everything works perfectly. I dont care for the bluetooth cell phone though too wierd. but thats me. It is perfect for two people a beautiful car that turns heads. 80 feels like 60 mph 100 like 80 so you have to watch the speedometer! I am generally pretty cynical about cars, but I would recommend this car to anyone that has a little fun money and wants to jazz up their day.
Went from a BMW to this, and thus far very satisfied!
After previously having a total of 9 Camaros and Firebirds, I finally "defected" from GM to Ford and bought this Mustang, and I gotta tell you it's pretty awesome! And after coming straight from a problem-plagued technological-overkill-on-wheels BMW 335i, this car is quite a breath of fresh air by comparison. Sure it's a bit cruder in some spots, but at the end of the day there's nothing like an all-American convertible icon with a honking V8 engine and retro style and attitude that this car has in spades.
Dream Car come true...
I bought the 2011 v6 Mustang coupe due to the many refinements and was very happy with it, but I had bought the base model and was wanting a convertible. There was enough refinements in looks and performance, as well as features that got me to trade in my 2011 for a 2013. This is the first time I have ever owned a convertible so it is a new experience for me. I think everyone should own a convertible at least once in their life! I got the premium auto with pony package, all leather and sync. The drive is much better than the 2011 and the looks are more masculine on the 2013 than the 2011. Even with the V6, there is enough power to do what you want!
Great Car-Great Price
I've been driving my Mustang for about six months now, and I have yet to be disappointed. The V-6 engine really has a suprising amount of punch and I simply love the way the Sync system works. The mileage has been as promised, and no warranty issues that need to be fixed. I think a review has a better impact if it has some criticism, but I really don't have anything to criticize. I especially like the entire lighting package-bright exterior, customizable interior. If you are thinking about buying a Mustang-drive it at night-it's an entirely different experience.
2013 GT Premium Convertible Fun to drive
V8 Engine smooth and fast, Car looks great but when I hand wash or it rains water gets in door sills, trunk wells, hood, leaks out of plastic around fog lights, and rear lights, front and rear bumper crevices. After 50 years you'd think Ford would have learned how to build this car tighter. At a Sticker Price with tax of over $50,000 they need
